Digging recommences outside Romford Station as part of Crossrail preparations

10:04 01 February 2017

Digging has started again this week to improve pedestrian access outside the station.

Archant

Improvement works designed to make travelling to and from Romford Station easier has entered its second stage.

Diggers moved outside the station in South Street this week as part of a multi-million project in preparation for Crossrail.

The works carried out by the council’s contractor Marlborough are designed to improve the environment around the station and to make interchange with buses and pedestrian access to the station easier.

Havering Council was awarded £4.1million in November 2014 to transform areas around Romford, Gidea Park and Harold Wood stations - the borough’s three Elizabeth line stations.

This week marks the second stage after initial improvement began in October.

The suspension of work between November 25 and early January was done to minimise any disruption to Christmas shoppers and travellers.

Any temporary road restrictions will be lifted at weekends and taxis will still be available from the rank in Eastern Road.

The measures will complement Crossrail upgrades inside the station which will include an upgraded facade, a better ticket hall with revised entrances, new lifts and platform extensions to accommodate the new 200 metre long Elizabeth Line trains that will serve the station from 2019.

