Digging and testing underway in Romford town centre ahead of potential Market House development

Workers have began testing ahead of any approval for development in Market Place, Romford. Archant

Workers have started five weeks of testing ahead of a major regeneration being approved.

Diggers moved into Market Place, Romford, earlier this week as the council seeks answers about soil conditions, pipe positions and electrical wires.

It comes after Havering Council submitted plans for a £250,000 Market House building which would house a restaurant and roof terrace for customers.

But investigation work began earlier this week in preparation for any go-ahead.

The proposal is set go before the council’s regulatory services committee for approval next month following a year-long programme of consultations.

The work will not be carried out on market days and disruption to traders will be kept to a minimum, according to the council.

A Havering Council spokesman said: “The work is set to go on for another four weeks.

“We are testing the soil conditions and what is actually underneath the ground that would affect any building being built.

“The tests will impact on any potential decisions we make about the exact position, whether we move it 15cm to the left or 10cm to the right.”

The potential £250,000 development has split opinion with traders stating they were “frightened” by the plans.

But the council believe the building would act as a “focal point” and be a major part of bringing back Romford Market to the heart of the community.