Developer submits plans to build 62 homes and demolish former Rainham Library

07:00 01 February 2017

Artist impression of what the homes could look like if developers get the green light.

Archant

A major housing development is being proposed at the site of a former library despite not being able to meet the level of affordable housing required.

Current view of the old Rainham Library in Broadway, Rainham.Current view of the old Rainham Library in Broadway, Rainham.

Persimmon Homes Ltd has submitted plans to Havering Council to build 62 homes in Broadway, Rainham.

If successful, the old Rainham Library would be demolished to make way for a mix of 20 houses and 42 apartments with associated access roads and parking.

Developers believe the plans provide “an opportunity to enhance the conservation area” and make better use of a redundant site.

Application documents claim costs associated with the development of the site mean it is not possible to provide the full level of affordable housing required by planning policy.

The site is located within Rainham Village Conservation Area and within the setting of several listed buildings, including St Helen and St Giles Church and Rainham Hall.

The redevelopment of the site forms part of Havering’s long term vision for the area expressed within the Rainham and Beam Park Planning Framework adopted in 2015.

Parking would be available via allocated bays, undercroft garages and rear parking courts.

But Rainham residents have been quick to take to social media and vent their disapproval of the “overdevelopment” with some believing it would have a detrimental impact on the Georgian and Victorian village core.

However, a spokesman for Persimmon Homes Essex claims the buildings have been “sensitively designed”.

He said: “The proposal would see the demolition of two unattractive buildings within the Rainham Village Conservation Area and the erection of 22 family homes and five apartment buildings.

“The buildings have been sensitively designed and laid out to respect the historic street pattern of Rainham Village and the character of the area.

“The homes proposed are a mixture one and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom houses.

“A proportion of the homes will be of affordable. The exact number and tenure will be agreed with the Council during the course of the application.”

Residents can still have their say by emailing planning@havering.gov.uk

What do you think about the plans? Email ryan.tute@archant.co.uk

