Crime writer Martina Cole to launch new novel at book signing event at The Liberty Romford

Martina Cole at the Liberty shopping centre in Romford promoting The Good Life in 2014. Archant

One of the UK’s best-loved crime writers will delight fans by signing copies of her new novel at a shopping centre on Saturday.

Martina Cole, famous for The Jump, The Take, Dangerous Lady and many more will visit the Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford from noon.

Known to fans as the “queen of crime”, the bestselling author will promote her twenty-third book Betrayal at WHSmith in the complex’s Liberty Square.

“My readers are fabulous,” she said.

“They are so loyal.”

Betrayal follows the lives of Aiden O’Hara, Jade Dixon and their struggle to come to terms with the haunting realisation that its often the ones closest to you that you have to watch.

“It takes me about a year to write a book from start to finish,” added Martina.

“You always enjoy the book you’re writing at the moment.”

The novelist is now working on the fourth and final installment of Lady Killer which she plans to finish next year.

Martina, who used to run a nursing agency before becoming a full-time writer, said she gains the inspiration for her novels from “everywhere”.

“I’m really lucky, I really enjoy it all. I can be with people I want to be with and if I don’t like them, I can just kill them.”

Encouraging other aspiring novelists, the grandmother-of-three offered some inspiration.

“Just go for it,” she said.

“Write what you want to want. I just love books, the next step was writing.

“I think everyone’s got a story to tell and some people want to tell it.”

Centre Manager Jonathan Poole added: “We’re honoured that Martina has once again decided to celebrate the launch of her new book at The Liberty and we look forward to greeting her.

“We know that Martina has a lot of fans in Romford, so we are expecting a very busy day.”

WHSmith store manager, Andy Sweatman continued: “We’re very excited to be welcoming Martina Cole to our Romford store.

“Martina’s books are read by millions across the world and her signings always prove to be very popular.

“We are expecting to see the familiar faces of her returning fans in the queue on Saturday, as well as new fans coming to meet her.”