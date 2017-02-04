Woman dies in Hornchurch house fire

Two fire engines were sent to the scene. Archant

A woman has died after a house fire that took hold in the early hours of this morning in Hornchurch.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire on Laburnum Avenue at 4.06am, this morning,

It is understood the fire had damaged part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house.

But a London Fire Brigade spokesman said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people from the address, both men, have been taken to an east London hospital in a critical condition.

Next of kin are in the process of being informed.

The LFB says it had the fire under control at 5.48am and crews from Hornchurch, Dagenham and Romford fire stations attended the incident.

A spokesman added the cause of the fire is under investigation, and Metropolitan Police officers are working alongside LFB fire investigators.