‘Window shot at’ as detectives investigate burglary in Harold Hill by men believed to have firearm

Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary by two men after reports of a window being shot at.

The incident happened at 2.45am yesterday morning at a home in Sheffield Drive, Harold Hill.

Police say two men armed with a pellet gun broke into the home and assaulted one of the occupants.

A police helicopter was despatched to the area after a man is believed to have ran off to Dagnam Park in a bid to escape capture.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after hearing a window being smashed in the burglary.

A resident on Sheffield Drive who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I heard a bang and then a smash as a window was shot at.

“At first I thought it was kids messing about but I suddenly realised it was more serious when I heard the commotion.

“Within ten minutes a helicopter was circling the street and police were out looking for the guy.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Enquiries continue.