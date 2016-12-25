‘Window shot at’ as detectives investigate burglary in Harold Hill by men believed to have firearm
PA/Press Association Images
Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary by two men after reports of a window being shot at.
The incident happened at 2.45am yesterday morning at a home in Sheffield Drive, Harold Hill.
Police say two men armed with a pellet gun broke into the home and assaulted one of the occupants.
A police helicopter was despatched to the area after a man is believed to have ran off to Dagnam Park in a bid to escape capture.
Neighbours have spoken of their shock after hearing a window being smashed in the burglary.
A resident on Sheffield Drive who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I heard a bang and then a smash as a window was shot at.
“At first I thought it was kids messing about but I suddenly realised it was more serious when I heard the commotion.
“Within ten minutes a helicopter was circling the street and police were out looking for the guy.”
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Enquiries continue.