Upminster 60 tonnes fly-tip removed with £15,000 cost for Havering taxpayers

The latest fly-tip in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster Ricky Izod Submitted

A fly-tip, which blocked a country side lane, has now been removed - costing taxpayers £15,000.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The three load tip of contaminated waste was dumped on Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster, between Friday and Saturday.

It was estimated about 60 tonnes of waste were blocking the road and a team of specialists was called to remove it because it contained asbestos.

The waste has not yet been fully processed by the company but given the size and nature of the tip, it could cost Havering taxpayers as much as £15,000.

The lane has become a fly-tipping hot spot this year and the council previously told the Recorder, the cost of fly-tipping could cost the council more than £1million for the financial year 2016/17.

A council spokesman said: “It is vital that residents and businesses make sure that people taking away their building or general waste are licensed to do so and they obtain a receipt for the waste removed.

If we can identify where fly-tip waste has come from then we will prosecute the person or business responsible for supplying the waste.”