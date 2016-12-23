Two teenagers charged in connection with Chadwell Heath death of Ricky Hayden

Ricky Hayden (Picture: Kosho Bar) Archant

Police have charged two 19-year-old men, one on suspicion of murder, in connection with Ricky Hayden’s death.

Tarrel Hinds, of Manford Cross, Chigwell was charged with the murder and attempted murder of the 27-year-old bouncer from Chadwell Heath yesterday

Kevin Malamba, of Rodney Road, Southwark was also charged yesterday with perverting the course of justice.

Both men will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today.

Another man Tommy Lee Roome, 19, of Rams Grove, Chadwell Heath was charged with murder and appeared at the Old Bailey earlier this month.

He pleaded not guilty and has been remanded in custody until his trial on March 13 next year.

Ricky Hayden was fatally stabbed as he tried to stop the theft of a moped outside his home in Gibbfield Close, Chadwell Heath, in the early hours of September 13.

His father, Paul, 54, was also injured in the incident.

A 16-year-old teenager who was arrested on September 14 was bailed and subsequently not proceeded with.