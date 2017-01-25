Search

Advanced search

Breaking News

Teenager jailed for 14 years for stabbing to death Collier Row boy

12:51 25 January 2017

Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge. Photo: @MostAuthentic

Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge. Photo: @MostAuthentic

@MostAuthentic

The 17-year-old who stabbed his former friend Charlie Kutyauripo to death last January can now be named as Aaron Gaiete, after a judge lifted reporting restrictions.

Gaiete, 17, of Norfolk Road, Seven Kings, was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years imprisonment by Judge Rebecca Poulet QC at the Old Bailey today for murdering Collier Row boy Charlie outside a birthday party.

Reporting restrictions had previously been imposed as Gaiete was under 18, but Judge Poulet lifted them due to the seriousness of the crime.

Gaiete attacked Charlie, by stabbing him in the chest and the shoulder, outside a 16th birthday party at Ashton Playing Fields, in Woodford Bridge, on January 9 last year.

Charlie, of Collier Row Lane, collapsed and was rushed to hospital, but died within an hour.

The pair had previously been friends at King Solomon High School, in Barkingside, before they fell out at the end of 2015.

Speaking about the sentence Charlie’s mother Matilda said she hoped it “acts as a deterrent”.

“No other family should be sentenced to a life of pain and misery,” she explained.

“We are crushed, hurt, torn beyond description, no words can express the pain and agony that has become our day to day life.

“We visit Charlie’s grave every day, we cannot let go, the pain is just too much to bear.

“No mother or family deserves to suffer the way we are.”

Matilda explained she brought Charlie to the UK from the family’s native Zimbabwe for safety, “only for him to be taken away”.

“To say I am devastated is an understatement, I stopped living the day my son was murdered in cold blood.”

Related articles

Keywords: United Kingdom

Latest Romford News Stories

Breaking News: Teenager jailed for 14 years for stabbing to death Collier Row boy

55 minutes ago Ryan Tute and Ralph Blackburn
Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge. Photo: @MostAuthentic

The 17-year-old who stabbed his former friend Charlie Kutyauripo to death last January can now be named as Aaron Gaiete, after a judge lifted reporting restrictions.

Updated: Hornchurch explosion: Help raise money to rebuild lives of those who lost everything

16 minutes ago Hayley Anderson
The aftermath following the explosion last night at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

In light of the tragedy which has left young families, pensioners and other residents homeless, the community is working together to help get them back on their feet.

Protest expected over Dagnam Park solar park plans at Havering Town Hall tonight

12:01 Chloe Farand
People gathered at Havering Town Hall last November to protest against wage cuts being carried out under the terms and conditions review and against solar park plans in Harold Hill.

Campaigners opposing plans to build a solar park on land next to a nature reserve will hold another protest in front of the town hall tonight.

Temporary width restriction to be made permanent, angering Romford residents

07:00 Hayley Anderson
Res?idents Amanda Gilmour, Lisa Gilmour and Hazel Little are angered by the temporary road block on Cedar Road being made permanent

A width restriction, which was meant to be temporary, will soon become a permanent fixture to the frustration of residents.

Harold Wood pupils join exclusive Mensa club after scoring top IQ marks

Yesterday, 18:30 Chloe Farand
Redden School Pupils Joshua Kirby, George Attrill and Amy Horsely with headteacher Paul Ward

Four smart pupils have been awarded membership to an exclusive society, reserved for people with the highest IQs in the country.

Romford man arrested after man stabbed in chest in Kent

Yesterday, 16:30 Chloe Farand
Kent Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest Met Police officer. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

A Romford man has been arrested after a man in his 50s was stabbed in the chest in Kent.

Updated: GPs working longer hours ‘is wrong’ says British Medical Association union rep for Havering

Yesterday, 15:51 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A GP checking a patient's blood pressure. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

A doctors’ union representative has said the government is “totally wrong” for trying to force GPs to keep their surgeries open for longer.

Updated: Harold Wood Muslim cemetery with 10,000 plots gets the green light

Yesterday, 13:30 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Mohamed Omer, founding member of the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault

Proposals for land to be converted into a Muslim cemetery – with up to 10,000 burial spaces – has been given the green light.

Breaking News

Teenager jailed for 14 years for stabbing to death Collier Row boy

55 minutes ago
Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge. Photo: @MostAuthentic

The 17-year-old who stabbed his former friend Charlie Kutyauripo to death last January can now be named as Aaron Gaiete, after a judge lifted reporting restrictions.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Video: The aftermath following explosion at Hornchurch flats

The aftermath following the explosion last night at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Updated: “It was terrifying”: Residents tell of explosion and fire at Hornchurch flats

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Updated: Two men arrested on suspicion of arson after Hornchurch flats explosion

Scene from the Hornchurch explosion. Picture: Jack Duggins

Updated: Preparation of drug ‘possible cause’ of explosion at Hornchurch flats

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now