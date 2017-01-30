Romford teenagers jailed for assaulting man with imitation handgun

Tyler, a former Met Police cadet, was sentenced to four years. Picture Met Police. Met Police

Two Romford men have been jailed after they assaulted and threatened a man on his doorstep with an imitation handgun.

Hussain was sentenced to 32 months. Picture Met Police Hussain was sentenced to 32 months. Picture Met Police

Elliot Tyler, 18,of Sims Close, and Mohammed Yasir Hussain, 19, of Oldchurch Gardens,were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court this morning.

Both men targeted a 29-year-old victim - who they had never met before - in October last year in Dagenham, because they believed he had assaulted a friend.

To date, police have not received any allegations of assault and cannot substantiate these claims.

The men intended to speak to the victim about the incident and planned the attack producing fake HM Customs and Excise identification badges, fake documentation to create a distraction.

They completed an ‘intelligence document’ on the victim and also had disguises with them to aid their escape.

On the day of the assault, Tyler and Hussain waited outside the address for the victim for over two hours before he arrived at approximately 8pm.

They confronted the victim and Tyler placed a handgun to his temple, but the victim fearing for his life ran towards his house at which point Tyler discharged one shot.

The victim, who was not aware that the firearm was a blank firing pistol, charged at the men in order to protect himself.

A struggle ensued between the three men and the victim was repeatedly hit on the back of the head.

The victim grabbed the firearm and pointed it at the two men.

Tyler ran off and the victim’s mother and her partner arrived at the same time helping to detain Hussain.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended the scene and arrested Hussain. Tyler was arrested the next day.

Tyler - a former Met Police cadet - was convicted at the same court on Friday, January 20 of two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Hussain pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and actual bodily harm on Friday, December 20.

He recieved 32 months imprisonment,

Det Sgt John Macleod, of the Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “Tyler and Hussain have thrown away their bright futures in a supposed attempt to implement justice.

“Both were first year university students and had no previous offending history. Tyler was a former police cadet who received numerous commendations until he left in May 2016 which makes his actions incomprehensible.

“This has been an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim. It must be noted the pair were acting on an allegation that has never been reported to police or substantiated.

“I hope these sentences send out a clear message to those intent on using firearms, imitation or real, that it will not be tolerated by the police.”