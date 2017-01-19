Search

Romford man among nine brawling West Ham and Arsenal fans sentenced

16:02 19 January 2017

The fight broke out after the two teams met at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Picture: Olly Greenwood)

EMPICS

A football fan from Romford was among nine sentenced for their part in a brawl between West Ham and Arsenal supporters.

Gunners fan Lee Bowering, 43, of Percy Road, Romford, was given a six month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £500 in costs on Wednesday last week after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Six West Ham supporters were sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court on Friday for their involvement in the fight, which broke out outside the White Swan pub in Upper Street, Islington, shortly after 9pm on August 9, 2015.

Missiles and objects including bottles, tables, chairs and street furniture were thrown between rival groups of supporters, with police called to break up the brawl.

The two teams had played each other earlier that day at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, with West Ham winning 2-0.

Nobody was arrested at the time, but officers subsequently examined CCTV footage of the brawl and charged 12 men with violent disorder.

The West Ham fans were all sentenced on Friday at Blackfriars Crown Court.

West Ham fan Christopher Love, 28, of Virginia Close, Benfleet, admitted the charge on May 6, 2016. He was jailed for 12 months and given an eight year football banning order.

Paul Ogden, 36, of Church Island, Staines, pleaded guilty on October 12, 2016. He was jailed for 18 months and given an eight year football banning order.

Four other men – James Bevan, Danny Butler, Mark Gittins and Tony Hackett – were found guilty on December 14, 2016.

Bevan, 40, of Grantham Road, Manor Park, was jailed for two and a half years and given an eight year football banning order after being found convicted of violent disorder.

Butler, 38, of Colyton Way, Edmonton, was jailed for 18 months and given an eight year football banning order.

Gittins, 43, of Chesham Drive, Basildon, was jailed for two years and given an eight year football banning order.

Hackett, 57, of Hillview Road, Nottingham, was given a 12 month jail term, suspended for 24 months, ordered to pay £1,000 costs and given a five year football banning order.

In addition, two other Arsenal fans who pleaded guilty at Blackfriars Crown Court on December 6, 2016, were sentenced on Wednesday last week.

Charlie Baker, 22, of Redhill Street, Kings Cross, and Jack Bulley, 23, of Wanstead Park Road, Ilford , were each given six month jail terms, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £500 in costs.

Three other men were found not guilty of violent disorder following a trial.

Det Ch Insp John Oldham, from the Met’s Public Order Crime team, said: “This group of men were involved in serious fighting and violent disorder outside a pub; behaviour that, quite simply, is totally and utterly unacceptable. Through our investigations, we have identified a large number of those responsible and they are now facing the very serious consequences of their actions.

“Those involved in the worst of the disorder are now facing lengthy custodial sentences and this should serve as a warning to other fans that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Digging and testing underway in Romford town centre ahead of potential Market House development

Yesterday, 17:00 Ryan Tute
Workers have began testing ahead of any approval for development in Market Place, Romford.

Workers have started five weeks of testing ahead of a major regeneration being approved.

Havering welcomes 20 extra officers as part of Met’s new neighbourhood policing model

Yesterday, 17:00 Hayley Anderson
Havering has welcomed 20 more officers as part of the Met's new neighbourhood policing model. Picture: Joe Gideens

Havering received 20 extra officers this week as part of the Met’s ambitious plan to improve neighbourhood policing.

Romford man among nine brawling West Ham and Arsenal fans sentenced

Yesterday, 16:02 Sophie Morton
The fight broke out after the two teams met at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Picture: Olly Greenwood)

A football fan from Romford was among nine sentenced for their part in a brawl between West Ham and Arsenal supporters.

Health staff in Havering praised for ‘tireless’ work to cope with increasing demand

Yesterday, 13:33 Chloe Farand
BHRUT chief executive Matthew Hopkins

Health providers in the borough have praised their staff’s “tireless” hard work as the cold winter has put increasing pressure on the hospital and GP surgeries.

TV reality show Wife Swap seeks applicants in Havering for Brexit special

Yesterday, 12:45 Chloe Farand
Wife Swap is looking for families to take part in its Brexit special programme. Picture Credit: PA Images

A popular reality TV programme is returning for a Brexit special and is looking for opinionated families to take part.

Chief executive of youth charity WYO celebrates first anniversary

Yesterday, 12:00 Hayley Anderson
Chief executive, trustees and supporters celebrating the first anniversary of the WYO (World Youth Organisaiton). Picture: @Budget Photographer London

When a 17-year-old boy dreamed of setting up his own charity in his parents’ house to help shape “the leaders of the future”, he did not know if it was going to be a success.

High praises as Hornchurch Guides’ hard work recognised in top award

Yesterday, 11:30 Chloe Farand
Guides and Young Leaders from 5th Hornchurch (St George�s Guides) with their awards

Guides from a popular group in the borough have swept a host of awards celebrating their achievements and commitment to the community.

Video: Harold Wood pupils brighten up the start of 2017 for vulnerable families

Yesterday, 11:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Students and staff from Redden Court school presenting their collection to Mark Reeves from the Harold Hill Food Bank

A class of year 10 pupils have made sure the beginning of 2017 is just a little bit brighter for many vulnerable families.

