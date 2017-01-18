Search

Romford doorman’s devastated family march against knife crime

10:30 18 January 2017

Sue Hedges and April Hayden, in white T-shirts, joined a march to end knife crime.

Archant

In a show of strength relatives of stabbing victim Ricky Hayden joined more than 100 people to march against knife crime on Friday.

Ricky’s mum Sue Hedges and sister April marched from Barking Town Hall Town Square Barking to Dagenham Heathway with family members of other stabbing victims.

Ms Hedges - whose son was knifed to death outside his home in Gibbfield Close Chadwell Heath on September 13 last year - spoke of the importance of ending the menace.

“We’re here today because we’re against knife crime,” she said. “We’ve seen the devastation it’s caused to our family and we’re not putting up with it.”

The mum was joined by Beatrice Mushiya, 52 - the devastated parent of Duran Kajiama Makongolo, 17, who was stabbed in November in Dagenham.

Ms Mushiya, who buried her son the day after the march, thanked the crowd for their support.

“I thank God for your lives – you are great men and women,” she said.

“When you’re still alive you need to appreciate it and appreciate other lives as well.

“My son didn’t deserve to die, he was a good boy and you all came out because you loved him.”

Ricky was attacked alongside his dad Paul, 54 - who was injured but survived - in the early hours of that fateful night.

The doorman died later in hospital.

In total, more than £9,000 was raised by neighbours at a community funday and through friends and colleagues at a memorial night at Kosho bar, South Street Romford, where Ricky - a popular doorman - worked to put towards his funeral costs.

Hundred of mourners attended his funeral in November, wearing orange his favourite colour.

Tommy Lee Roome, 19, of Rams Grove, Chadwell Heath is charged with Ricky’s murder and is currently remanded to appear at the Old Bailey.

Two teenagers aged 19 and 16 were also arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 19-year-old has been bailed until a date in late January, while the 16-year-old is no longer a line of enquiry.

