Search

Advanced search

Renewed appeal for witnesses after dad-of-three was killed in Gidea Park hit and run

11:10 31 January 2017

Police are appealing for witnesses to fatal hit and run. Picture MET Police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to fatal hit and run. Picture MET Police.

PA/Press Association Images

Police are urging people still to come forward with any information they have about a fatal hit and run.

Motorcyclist Craig Voyce, 23, was killed following a collision with a Range Rover at the junction of Gidea Park’s Main Road and Heath Drive shortly before 10.50pm on October 28.

The dad-of-three from Dagenham was found seriously injured at the location by officers and the London Ambulance Service.

He was taken to an east London hospital but was pronounced dead at 2.49am.

A post-mortem examination at Walthamstow mortuary gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

The car failed to stop at the scene and was later found by officers abandoned in a car park on Main Road.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on October 30 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been released on bail until a date in late March.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving has been released with no further action.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

The collision occurred outside The Ship public house and is likely to have been witnessed by a number of people.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or via 101.

Keywords: London Ambulance Service London Fire Brigade London hospital

Latest Romford News Stories

Teenage mum reunited with son after Havering Council family court battle

55 minutes ago Court Reporter
A teenager has been reunited with her baby son after a family court battle. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images.

A 16-year-old girl and her baby son have been reunited after the teenager mounted a family court fight.

Store’s £650,000 investment in Romford set to open after creating 30 jobs

14:12 Ryan Tute
30 jobs have been created with the store's opening. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.

A new Co-op store is set to open its doors to customers for the first time as part of £70m expansion plans.

Renewed appeal for witnesses after dad-of-three was killed in Gidea Park hit and run

11:10 Ellena Cruse
Police are appealing for witnesses to fatal hit and run. Picture MET Police.

Police are urging people still to come forward with any information they have about a fatal hit and run.

Two men arrested following Hertfordshire Police operation in Rush Green

15:22 Niall Joyce
Police

Two men were arrested in Rush Green earlier today following an operation by Hertfordshire Police.

Networking group for business women launched in Upminster

12:16 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Deputy Mayor Cllr Linda Van Den Hende joined business women from around the borough at the Biz'ee Women networking event.

A networking event for businesswomen launched on Thursday to help budding start-ups and established businesses build their brands.

Police searching for missing 17-year-old with links to Redbridge and Havering

10:50 Matthew Clemenson
Patrick Habimana, 17, has been missing since January 6.

Essex county police are appealing for information to find a 17-year-old with links to Woodford and Romford who has been missing for three weeks.

More than 700 objections and just 10 letters of support for £250,000 town centre development

07:00 Ryan Tute
View of how Market House would look from the western end of the Market Place.

A major regeneration project aimed at “halting the decline” of the historic Romford Market has received 702 objections, a report has revealed.

Tube strike: TSSA suspends planned action but walkout will still go ahead

Yesterday, 16:29 Ralph Blackburn
Underground stations closed due to industrial action. Picture: Ken Mears

One of the unions planning strikes on two days next week has suspended its action, however the twin walkouts will still go ahead.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Moped rider mounts pavement in Hornchurch town centre and snatches handbag from 17-year-old girl

Where the theft took place in High Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps.

Romford teenagers jailed for assaulting man with imitation handgun

Tyler, a former Met Police cadet, was sentenced to four years. Picture Met Police.

Hornchurch explosion: Crowds gather to give donations for those who ‘lost everything’

Sarah Browne on the right has set up a Go Fund Me page to help residents of the block of flats caught up in last weeks explosion. Also in the picture are Amanda Sena, Charlotte Fitch-Murphy and Wendy Curtis

No reported injuries as blaze rips through former Romford nightclub

Six fire engines were sent out to tackle the fire in South Street last night.

A behind-the-scenes look in Queen’s Hospital at a time of unprecedented demand

Queen’s Hospital A&E. Emergency Dept Matron, Jack Stevens.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now