Renewed appeal for witnesses after dad-of-three was killed in Gidea Park hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses to fatal hit and run. Picture MET Police. PA/Press Association Images

Police are urging people still to come forward with any information they have about a fatal hit and run.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorcyclist Craig Voyce, 23, was killed following a collision with a Range Rover at the junction of Gidea Park’s Main Road and Heath Drive shortly before 10.50pm on October 28.

The dad-of-three from Dagenham was found seriously injured at the location by officers and the London Ambulance Service.

He was taken to an east London hospital but was pronounced dead at 2.49am.

A post-mortem examination at Walthamstow mortuary gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

The car failed to stop at the scene and was later found by officers abandoned in a car park on Main Road.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on October 30 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been released on bail until a date in late March.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving has been released with no further action.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

The collision occurred outside The Ship public house and is likely to have been witnessed by a number of people.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or via 101.