Search

Advanced search

Queen’s Hospital midwife receives suspended sentence for morphine theft

08:34 09 January 2017

Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Archant

A Queen’s Hospital midwife who stole 27 doses of morphine has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Laura MacNeil, 24, of Burnam-on-Crouch, pleaded guilty to 27 counts of theft of morphine, a Class A drug, from the flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on December 8.

MacNeil also admitted possessing co-codamol, a Class B drug, and diazepam, a Class C drug.

She was sentenced to one year in prison suspended for two years while appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday last week.

MacNeil was working on an antenatal ward within Queen’s Hospital when the offences occurred, between June 15 and 18, 2016.

A series of false patient entries in a controlled drug register were made by her to obtain doses of morphine, which she administered to herself.

Officers from Metropolitan Police’s Controlled Drug Liaison Unit arrested MacNeil on July 14 last year and she was charged on November 22.

The matter has been referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) which will conduct its own investigation and decide on sanctions regarding MacNeil’s registration and fitness to practice as a nurse.

As part of her criminal sentence, MacNeil must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Pc Wendy McAllister, who led the investigation, said: “MacNeil abused her position of trust as a midwife to steal morphine for her own use.

“Although no patients went without their prescriptions, MacNeil set up false entries on the controlled drug register using the names of people on the ward she was treating.

“This case demonstrates how the Controlled Drug Liaison Unit will prosecute any medical professional guilty of stealing from their employer.”

Chief Nurse, Kathryn Halford, said: “We’d like to thank the Metropolitan Police for working with us as soon as this incident came to light, and in taking swift action to keep our patients and staff safe.

“I would like to reassure everyone that no harm was caused to patients.

“I encourage all our patients, members of the public and our staff to raise any concerns, including potential criminal activity. This enables us to take immediate action so we keep our patients and staff safe from harm.”

Keywords: Snaresbrook Crown Court Barkingside Magistrates' Court Queen's Hospital NHS

Latest Romford News Stories

Arctic blast could bring snow to Havering as temperatures are set to plummet

15:59 Ryan Tute
Upminster Windmill when snow swept across Havering in 2013. Picture: John Hercock.

Havering is being warned to brace itself for an arctic blast which could bring snow and temperatures of -5 degrees.

Romford McDonald’s worker makes it to next round of The Voice

14:38 Hayley Anderson
Diamond, 18, was chosen by Dream Girls star Jennifer Hudson who was wowed by her performance of Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

A McDonald’s worker sailed through to the next round of The Voice after leaving a big impression on Saturday’s show.

Tube strike: District line closed, congestion on the A13

11:51 Ralph Blackburn
People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

The Tube strike has caused commuter chaos in Havering as the District line was closed completely and there is severe traffic on the roads.

Romford school pupils receive umbrellas for reading outside their library bus

14:00 Chloe Farand
Managing director of Hera Jo Cox sitting with pupils from Crowlands Primary School outside their library bus under the new umbrellas

The branch of a housing association is preparing a school for the return of the sun after donating eight large umbrellas to be set up alongside its library bus.

RSPB ‘legend’ to give ‘unique’ talk at Hornchurch library

12:38 Chloe Farand
The RSPB holds birdwatching walks on Rainham Marshes

Who is winning the million year-old “arms-race” between bats and moths?

Rare bird snapped by eagle-eyed photographer signalling the start of a harsh winter in Havering

12:08 Ryan Tute
Peter Clayton captured the shot of the Waxwing on Sunday. Picture: Peter Clayton - Naturalpix Wildlife Photography.

A wildlife photographer camped out for the best part of a day to get a snap of a bird rarely seen on our shores.

Queen’s Hospital midwife receives suspended sentence for morphine theft

08:34 Hayley Anderson
Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

A Queen’s Hospital midwife who stole 27 doses of morphine has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Charlie Kutyauripo murder retrial begins today

07:00 Ralph Blackburn
Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge on Saturday night. Photo: @MostAuthentic

The second trial of a 17-year-old boy, accused of stabbing to death his former friend outside a birthday party, begins at the Old Bailey today.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Popular Romford shop to close after 40 years in the town centre

Robby Bhandari second from left with staff Lesley Conio, Jan Smith and Derek Culver

Tube strike: District line closed, congestion on the A13

People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

Queen’s Hospital midwife receives suspended sentence for morphine theft

Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Rare bird snapped by eagle-eyed photographer signalling the start of a harsh winter in Havering

Peter Clayton captured the shot of the Waxwing on Sunday. Picture: Peter Clayton - Naturalpix Wildlife Photography.

Arctic blast could bring snow to Havering as temperatures are set to plummet

Upminster Windmill when snow swept across Havering in 2013. Picture: John Hercock.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now