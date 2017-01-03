Police appeal after sexual assault in Hornchurch park on New Year’s Day by teen suspect

Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch. Archant

A teenager aged between 13 and 16 is suspected to have carried out a sexual assault in broad daylight.

The assault is believed to have happened on Sunday in Harrow Lodge Park/St Nicholas Avenue, Hornchurch, at 2pm.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone to come forward with any information that may assist them in their enquiries.

The suspect is said to be white, 5ft, average build, with black hair and wearing black clothing.

Please call 101 with any information and ask for DC Penry.