Search

Advanced search

More than half a million pounds of property and cash seized from organised gang that included Upminster drug runner

16:50 22 December 2016

One of the Cessna light aircraft used to import drugs

One of the Cessna light aircraft used to import drugs

Archant

Goods and cash seized from a drug gang which used a light aircraft to smuggle class A drugs into the UK have scaled the £500,00 mark.

Jamie Williams, of Bird Lane, Upminster, was sentenced to 23 years in jail.Jamie Williams, of Bird Lane, Upminster, was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

Jamie Williams, 39, of Bird Lane, Upminster, was jailed back in February for 23 years after helping to bring £33.5m of cocaine into Britain by air.

He was convicted and sentenced alongside Mark Dowling, 44, and pilot Andrew Wright, 53, following the seizure of 34 kilos of cocaine at an airfield in Breighton, North Yorkshire, in November 2014.

Wright, nicknamed Biggles by his co-conspirators, had flown the class A consignment from a private airfield in Germany.

He was assisted by the Upminster smuggler who investigators showed would have collected the drugs and driven them south afterwards.

Items seized and confiscated

- The Cessna plane used by Wright, sold at auction for £30,000

- A BMW car used by Williams, sold at auction for £12,000

- £65,000 from a company linked to the group, used to finance the purchase of the Cessna by Wright

- £106,000 and €17,500 cash seized from Williams’ home address

- £13,000 cash seized from Dowling’s home address

- Around £250,000 seized from two cash couriers convicted of money laundering in connection with the investigation

Dowling, from Brentwood, had arranged the shipments using his criminal contacts in the Netherlands.

Among the items seized and sold at auction were a Cessna plane for £30,000, a BMW car for £12,000 and £106,000 in cash from an Upminster home.

The total amount confiscated from the group stands at £525,711.

Proceedings have been concluded at the Old Bailey with a judge ordering Wright to pay a further £32,000, including proceeds from the sale of a second plane, and Dowling £17,000.

They have three months to hand the sums over or they will receive a further 18 months in jail, and will still owe the money.

Mick Maloney, from the National Criminal Agency’s Border Policing Command, said: “Many of those involved in this kind of organised crime see prison as an occupational hazard.

“Their motivation is almost always financial, so it can hurt much more when we strip them of any kind of benefit from their criminality, be that money, property or other assets.

“In this case in addition to stopping a crime group responsible for bringing in large amounts of class A drugs, we have taken assets worth more than half a million pounds, including a plane and car, out of the hands of organised criminals.”

Keywords: BMW United Kingdom Germany Netherlands

Latest Romford News Stories

More than half a million pounds of property and cash seized from organised gang that included Upminster drug runner

16:50 Ryan Tute
One of the Cessna light aircraft used to import drugs

Goods and cash seized from a drug gang which used a light aircraft to smuggle class A drugs into the UK have scaled the £500,00 mark.

Video: Gospel choir perform as surprise for family of killed Chadwell Heath bouncer Ricky Hayden

15:19 Janine Rasiah
The gospel choir helped comfort Ricky's family

The best friend of killed bouncer Ricky Hayden organised a gospel choir performance as a surprise for his grieving parents.

Donation allows for more foster carers at Romford animal charity

16:52 Niall Joyce
Beverley Chambers, Madeline Collier and Ruby Summers from RSPCA HAvering and Harold Hill. Picture: Joel Chant

A much needed donation to a local self-funded animal charity will help ensure no abandoned dogs or stray cats will be forgotten this Christmas.

Christmas clampdown on irresponsible dog owners

10:51 Ryan Tute
Poster which has been shared online by Havering Council. Picture: Havering Council.

Nuisance dog owners who flout the law and refuse to pick up dog mess are being targeted in a Christmas crackdown.

Romford barbers offers free haircuts for men going to job interviews in a bid to boost youth employment

07:00 Ryan Tute
Owner Anderson Boyce at Hair Force One is giving out free hair cuts to men from the Romford YMCA and Jobcentre who go for job interviews

A hairdressers has launched a pioneering scheme to provide free haircuts for men in a bid to drive youth into employment.

Fire destroys ground floor of Harold Hill house

Yesterday, 18:53 Niall Joyce
Petersfield Avenue. Picture: Google

Firefighters spent two hours battling a fire at a house in Harold Hill earlier today.

Duo plead not guilty to stabbing a man outside Romford Primark

Yesterday, 16:17 Ryan Tute
Police were called after reports of two men fighting in Exchange Road on Monday but on arrival they found a man suffering from a stab wound outside Romford Primark.

Two men have denied stabbing a 33-year-old man in the neck outside Primark in Romford.

Council seeks to prosecute fly-tippers caught during surveillance operation

Yesterday, 14:35 Hayley Anderson
A fly-tip blocking the road in Sunnings Lane, Upminster, earlier this year. Credit: Andrew Mangion

Havering Council is seeking to prosecute fly-tipping offenders that were caught during a two-week undercover surveillance operation last week.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Hornchurch school is only one of 47 in the country to achieve perfect pass rates

Pupils and staff at Scotts Primary School in Hornchurch celebrating the latest results.

Plans for £250,000 town centre Market House faces big opposition

Artist impression of what the market building in Market Place will look like.

TfL’s 2018 plans for Gallows Corner seen as ‘disappointing’

The A12 at the Gallows Corner junction with the A127. Picture: Google Maps.

Romford barbers offers free haircuts for men going to job interviews in a bid to boost youth employment

Owner Anderson Boyce at Hair Force One is giving out free hair cuts to men from the Romford YMCA and Jobcentre who go for job interviews

Gallery: Pupils save Christmas after Santa crash lands in Harold Hill

Excited pupils help Santa find his lost sleigh and reindeer
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now