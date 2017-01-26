Search

Advanced search

Man charged with murder says former friend and co-defendant stabbed Harold Hill teen Champion Ganda

12:11 26 January 2017

Champion Ganda, of Harold Hill, was stabbed to death in Forest Gate.

Champion Ganda, of Harold Hill, was stabbed to death in Forest Gate.

Archant

A 21-year-old standing trial for murder says the family of a dead teenager “deserve to know the truth”, nearly four years after he was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

Devante Clifford, 21, of Lawrence Street, Canning Town, took to the witness box in the Old Bailey yesterday.

He is one of three men charged with the murder of 17-year-old Champion Ganda.

Champion, of Harold Hill, was stabbed 11 times in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, and died at the scene on May 9, 2013.

Marvin Simos, of Hanameel Street, Silvertown, and Amani Lynch, of Canterbury Way, Stevenage, are also charged with attempted murder and GBH.

While Clifford admits being one of five males becoming involved in a fight on the day, he denies stabbing the Harold Hill teenager or even knowing Champion would be there before arriving.

The jury heard how the defendant swung a belt in the fight which Clifford claims was in self-defence.

He said while Champion had him in a headlock, it was co-defendant Lynch who carried out the stabbing.

While under cross examination from defending barrister Michael Holland QC, who is representing Lynch, Clifford denied having any part to play in the tragic death of Champion.

“Champion’s family have been suffering for however long, they deserve to know the truth,” Clifford said.

“I feel for them but I did not kill Champion Ganda, I am sorry but it was your client.

“Why would I blame someone who is innocent?”

Mr Holland suggested Clifford and Lynch had fallen out when they were younger over a girl which the 21-year-old denied by claiming his client “did not get girls”.

Clifford also answered questions about fleeing the country following Champion’s death.

Last summer he became the first person to be extradited from St Lucia to the UK.

Mr Holland queried why it took Clifford almost two years to return to the country, despite his mother telling him police wanted to speak to him.

The defendant told the court how he feared for his own safety should he return.

“It’s not as easy as it seems to come back,” he said.

“I knew it would be comfortable for me over there and easy to settle in and start a new life.”

All three defendants deny murder.

The trial continues.

Keywords: Harold Hill UN Court United Kingdom Canning Town

Latest Romford News Stories

Man charged with murder says former friend and co-defendant stabbed Harold Hill teen Champion Ganda

12:11 Ryan Tute
Champion Ganda, of Harold Hill, was stabbed to death in Forest Gate.

A 21-year-old standing trial for murder says the family of a dead teenager “deserve to know the truth”, nearly four years after he was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

Video: Havering Council makes u-turn on Harold Hill solar park proposals

03:16 Ann-Marie Abbasah
The solar park protest outside Havering Town Hall, Romford, (L to R) Robyn Williamson, 16, dad Stuart Williamson, 39, and friend Brooke Winslow, 16. Picture: Catherine Davison

More than 150 protesters braved the cold in a determined effort to make sure councillors heard their voices loud and clear.

Updated: Action plan designed to tackle Havering’s low Ofsted results

07:00 Chloe Farand
For secondary schools, Havering ranked 139 out of 152 local authorities  with 57per cent of pupils in good or outstanding schools. Picture credit: PA images

A council committee has been urged to monitor progress of schools in the borough, following disappointing Ofsted results.

Romford man wanted by court after alleged assault in Newham pub

10:30 Chloe Farand
Adam Springford is wanted by warrant by Snaresbrook Crown Court

A man is wanted on warrant by a court after he allegedly punched a man outside a pub.

West End concert raises funds for Hornchurch boy’s USA treatment

Yesterday, 18:30 Chloe Farand
Nathan, 7, undergoing tests at hospital. Picture: Susie Box.

A string of West End stars are holding a concert to raise money to help a boy, who has up to 25 seizures a day, receive life-changing procedures in the United States.

No winners in stabbing of Collier Row boy which destroyed two lives

Yesterday, 17:15 Ralph Blackburn
The family of Charlie Kutyauripo (left to right) father Farai, brother Dennis, great aunt Monica and mother Matilda pause to look at the flowers outside the Ashton Playing Fields in Woodford Green east London where he died after being stabbed on January 9th as he was attending a female friend's 16th birthday party. Picture: John Stillwell/PA.

Just over a year on from that fateful night when Charlie Kutyauripo was stabbed to death, his family finally have justice.

Noak Hill sports hub opens after £3.5million investment

Yesterday, 17:00 Chloe Farand
Noak Hill Sports Complex opened on Monday

A new sports centre opened its doors this week following a multi-million investment plan.

‘Irreplaceable’ - heartbroken family pay tribute to grandmother hit by truck in Romford

Yesterday, 16:30 Ryan Tute
Frances Ager and son Peter.

The driver of a pick-up truck who hit and killed a 85-year-old grandmother wishes he could turn back the clock, an inquest heard.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Video: The aftermath following explosion at Hornchurch flats

The aftermath following the explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Updated: “It was terrifying”: Residents tell of explosion and fire at Hornchurch flats

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Updated: Preparation of drug ‘possible cause’ of explosion at Hornchurch flats

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Updated: Two men arrested on suspicion of arson after Hornchurch flats explosion

Scene from the Hornchurch explosion. Picture: Jack Duggins
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now