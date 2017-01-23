Search

Lee Rigby murderer Michael Adebolajo demands £20k compensation after ‘prison scuffle’

15:19 23 January 2017

Michael Adebolajo Picture: Metropolitan Police

Michael Adebolajo Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A Romford murderer, who killed soldier Lee Rigby, is seeking £20,000 compensation for losing two teeth.

Muslim extremist Michael Adebolajo, 31, who was jailed after murdering Lee near his barracks in Woolwich, has found a solicitor to take his claim for compensation to court.

Adebolajo is demanding £20,000 after losing two front teeth in a scuffle with prison guards, The Sun reports.

Previously, no lawyers wanted to take on the case.

Lee Rigby’s mother Lyn told the newspaper: “This is nothing more than blood money.

“This is the last person on earth who deserves compensation.

“You can replace broken teeth but you can’t bring back the life of my treasured boy.”

Adebolajo and accomplice Michael Adebowale were jailed after murdering Fusilier Lee in May 2013.

The son of Christian Nigerian immigrants, Adebolajo was born in Lewisham, south London, and grew up in Eastern Avenue, Romford.

After attending Parklands Junior School, Havering Road, Romford, and Marshalls Park secondary school, Pettits Lane, he went to Havering Sixth Form College, Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch.

