Harold Hill teenager stabbed 11 times in broad daylight metres from primary school, court hears

Shocking footage of three men chasing a teenager with “knives, belts and a hammer” moments before he was stabbed to death was shown to a jury.

A court heard how Champion Ganda, 17, of Harold Hill, suffered as many as 11 stab wounds in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, and died at the scene on May 9, 2013.

Devante Clifford, 20, of Lawrence Street, Canning Town, Marvin Simos, 19, of Canning Town, and Amani Lynch, 19, of Canterbury Way, Stevenage, are all charged with murder, attempted murder and GBH as the trial into Champion’s murder began at the Old Bailey today.

Mr Clifford is also charged with attempted murder, GBH, wounding and ABH of a 16-year-old who was caught up in the attack but has since made a full recovery.

Prosecutor Simon Deninson QC told the jury how three eye-witnesses at Sandringham Primary School described seeing a fight break out in the road with three men chasing another two males with weapons, before Champion was stabbed while on the ground.

All three descriptions provided by the eye-witnesses were consistent with Mr Lynch, the prosecutor said.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save the 17-year-old after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

A post-mortem examination found that one stab wound which passed through Champion’s right side was the fatal injury after it caused his right lung to collapse.

CCTV footage shown to the court showed the three suspects walking from the scene, with them said to have then taken a taxi to Canning Town.

The taxi driver was later interviewed by police and recalled the passenger in the front having a hammer.

Forensics recovered from the vehicle are alleged to have recovered palm prints of Mr Lynch on one of the windows, while a visible blood stain found in the rear had the same DNA profile of Mr Clifford.

Later on in the day, Mr Lynch and Mr Simos are said to have taken a trip to KFC in Barking Road, Canning Town, with three other young men.

It is here where a 14-year-old schoolboy told police in an interview he came across a group of “intimidating and noisy” men.

He is said to have told police one of the group was overheard telling others how “he jumped out of a taxi” and that “the knife was looking bloody”.

The trial continues.