Harold Hill teenager murder trial set to start today

17-year-old Champion Ganda. Archant

The trial of three men accused of stabbing a Harold Hill teenager to death in broad daylight is set to begin at the Old Bailey today.

Devante Clifford, 20, of Lawrence Street, Canning Town, Marvin Simos, 19, of Canning Town, and Amani Lynch, 19, of Canterbury Way, Stevenage, are all charged with murder, attempted murder and GBH.

Earlier this year, Mr Clifford became the first person to be extradited from St Lucia to the UK and was also charged with attempted murder, GBH, wounding and ABH of a 16-year-old who was caught up in the attack.

Champion Ganda, 17, of Harold Hill, was stabbed multiple times in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, and died at the scene on May 9, 2013.

Champion and his siblings moved to Havering from inner east London in 2010.

The eldest of seven, Champion was “like a dad in the house”, according to his mum Peggy Kato.