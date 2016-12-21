Duo plead not guilty to stabbing a man outside Romford Primark

Police were called after reports of two men fighting in Exchange Road on Monday but on arrival they found a man suffering from a stab wound outside Romford Primark. Archant

Two men have denied stabbing a 33-year-old man in the neck outside Primark in Romford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Ball, 41, of no fixed abode, and Darryl Ball, 40, of Cedar Close, Romford, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court today charged with Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent.

The defendants spoke to confirm their names and enter not guilty pleas to the charge.

Police were originally called on November 28 after reports of two men fighting on Exchange Road, Romford, but on arrival they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his neck.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were believed to be potentially life changing at the time.

Both men are due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on May 31 next year for trial.