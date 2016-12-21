Duo plead not guilty to stabbing a man outside Romford Primark
Archant
Two men have denied stabbing a 33-year-old man in the neck outside Primark in Romford.
Keith Ball, 41, of no fixed abode, and Darryl Ball, 40, of Cedar Close, Romford, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court today charged with Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent.
The defendants spoke to confirm their names and enter not guilty pleas to the charge.
Police were originally called on November 28 after reports of two men fighting on Exchange Road, Romford, but on arrival they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his neck.
The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were believed to be potentially life changing at the time.
Both men are due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on May 31 next year for trial.