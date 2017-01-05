Detectives make arrest after sexual assault in Hornchurch park on New Year’s Day

Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch. Archant

An arrest has been made just a few days after detectives launched an appeal to find a sex attacker.

Havering Police began the hunt on Monday after a sexual assault was reported in Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, on Sunday at 2pm.

Officers said they suspected a teenager aged between 13 and 16 and about five foot tall had carried out the attack.

Enquiries into the assault are still continuing despite the arrest and anyone with more information is asked to call 101.