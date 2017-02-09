Search

Cash, bang, wallop: Romford man jailed for role in gang blowing up station ATM machines

14:15 09 February 2017

Malcolm Jervis, 53, of Vignoles Road, Romford, has been jailed for his role in a gang who blew up ATM machines for cash. Picture: BTP

BTP

A Romford man has been jailed for playing a key role in a gang who blew up ATM machines in railway stations – using gases and petrol – for cash.

Malcolm Jervis, 53, of Vignoles Road, Romford, was sentenced on Friday to 16 years imprisonment at Blackfriars Crown Court.

He had been convicted of conspiracy to cause explosions which could endanger life, after previously admitting conspiracy to burgle.

In total the gang of four were jailed for a combined total of 42 years for the charges, after they had made more than £150,000 from 14 different ATM explosions.

The attacks were carried out over a two year period, using angle grinders gases would be pumped into the machine via the cash dispenser slot.

The ATM would then be blown up, using petrol, with flames exploding in the stations, allowing the gang to get the cash.

In total the blasts caused £50,000 worth of damage.

The British Transport Police (BTP) carried out the investigation on the attacks which occurred in Essex, south London, Surrey and Sussex.

The gang were arrested on May 6 last year after failing to blow up the ATM in Weybridge station.

Investigating officer Det Con Gary Beckwith said: “In short this was serious organised criminality committed by professional career criminals over a lengthy period which put the public at serious risk of death or injury which is reflected by the sentences handed down by the judge.”

