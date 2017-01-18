Search

Brazen thief breaks into family home and steals car while owners sleep

14:30 18 January 2017

Picture of the Range Rover stolen in Collier Row last Friday.

A family has been left “absolutely devastated” after a thief broke into their home while they were sleeping and fled with an expensive Range Rover.

The burglary took place last Friday at 1.40am in Avelon Road, Collier Row, after a thief managed to break and enter the front door.

The thief then managed to quickly spot car keys on a downstairs table before the owners woke up to the sound of the car’s engine revving.

Before speeding off, the thief calamitously crashed the black Range Rover into a wall at the front of property.

The owner, who wished to remain anonymous, has lived at the house for 49 years and says she has “never experienced anything like this before”.

She added: “It was incredibly scary, we are now constantly checking locks and any slight noise at night wakes me up.

“I just want everyone in the area to be aware and to please contact police if they saw or know anything which may help.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had conducted an investigation into a burglary at the home but the case is closed until any new evidence comes to light.

Anyone with information in relation to the burglary is urged to contact police on 101.

