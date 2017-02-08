Search

Advanced search

Council tax car park charges and business rates to pay for Havering Council’s funding gap

16:51 08 February 2017

Council tax bills in Havering are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Council tax bills in Havering are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Havering Council has confirmed it will raise council tax, car park charges and a number of other rates in order to bridge a funding gap from central government.

Comment
Cllr Roger Ramsey leader of Havering CouncilCllr Roger Ramsey leader of Havering Council

At a budget briefing held yesterday, council leader Roger Ramsey said the measures were the only way to accommodate the huge loss.

The council currently receives £60million from the government – one third of its budget. But by 2020 this will reduce to just over £1m.

Cllr Ramsey said: “We are planning a council tax increase this year of 3.5 per cent bottom line.”

This means council tax for a Band D property will be around £1.04 a week more.

“We are not making any change to the council tax support scheme,” he added.

“People who have had reductions will continue as is.”

No major cuts in services are projected.

But the council is proposing to increase charges for car parking outside Romford to £1.50 for one to two hours, and raise green waste annual charges from £35 to £45.

Enforcement of moving traffic offences will also be increased.

In addition, the council will rely on the revenue generated from its leisure facilities, a new centre in Romford in January 2018, and business rates, which are going up.

“We are trying to raise money so that we can avoid cutting support to the vulnerable,” he continued.

Cross-party support was gained last month for the council to request Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to refund the Olympic Games precept.

But he flatly refused, calling the motion “desperate nonsense”.

“We are disappointed,” Cllr Ramsey said.

“We have always felt a bit aggrieved about the Olympic levy.

“Our residents have contributed £16m to the Olympics unlike other areas who have contributed nothing – like Waltham Abbey [retains a canoe facility] and Benfleet [Olympic mountain bike course].”

Income will also be generated through a solar park at Gerpins Lane and the council’s property company Mercury Land Holdings.

“At the moment we have 41 apartments in North Street, Hornchurch and have also acquired about 40 apartments at the old hospital site which should be finished in March.”

Related articles

Keywords: Havering Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Council tax car park charges and business rates to pay for Havering Council’s funding gap

16:51 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Council tax bills in Havering are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering Council has confirmed it will raise council tax, car park charges and a number of other rates in order to bridge a funding gap from central government.

Updated: Two men rescued from Hornchurch house fire die in hospital

11:53 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A firefighter and police officer outside the property in Laburnum Avenue, Hornchurch, the scene of a fire. Photo: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Two men who were rescued from a blaze at a house on Monday, have died in hospital.

Win: Rugby World Cup winner helps Hornchurch pub find the sport’s biggest fan

16:23 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Lewis Moody, 2003 Rugby World Cup winner.

A Rugby World Cup winner is helping a pub to find the borough’s biggest fan of the sport as the Six Nations gets underway.

Romford man, 67, opens up about loneliness in revealing BBC Radio 4 appeal

15:09 Ryan Tute
Don Adams told his story as part of the Friends of the Elderly’s appeal.

A 67-year-old has hailed a charity’s work after he suddenly slipped into isolation following his retirement from work.

Romford town centre pub to close for a month as it undergoes £300,000 makeover

13:07 Ryan Tute
Artist impression of the external work expected.

A popular night time boozer is set to be boosted by a £300,000 transformation.

Lucky escape for drivers in six car collision in Harold Wood

11:26 Niall Joyce
Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

A few drivers will be thanking their lucky stars this morning after escaping from a collision involving several vehicles last night.

Poll: House of Commons set to make final votes on the Brexit Bill

10:55 Ann-Marie Abbasah
The European Union flag in front of Big Ben, as MPs get set to make their final votes on the Brexit bill. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire/PA Images.

As MPs get set to make their final votes on the Brexit bill the Recorder want to know what the views of the people of Havering.

More travel woe for commuters with no trains running between Romford and Upminster

09:52 Ryan Tute
There is no service between Romford and Upminster until 11.15am

Commuters have been left stranded on platforms once again this morning due to a faulty train.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Man who allegedly had sex with a drain cover remanded into custody

A drain cover.

Woman dies in Hornchurch house fire

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

Man arrested in Gallows Corner on suspicion of kidnap

Police are investigating the shooting

Gallery: Neighbours of Hornchurch house fire speak of their shock

A firefighter and police officer outside the property in Laburnum Avenue, Hornchurch, the scene of a fire. Photo: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Updated: Two men rescued from Hornchurch house fire die in hospital

A firefighter and police officer outside the property in Laburnum Avenue, Hornchurch, the scene of a fire. Photo: Ann-Marie Abbasah
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now