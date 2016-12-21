Council seeks to prosecute fly-tippers caught during surveillance operation

A fly-tip blocking the road in Sunnings Lane, Upminster, earlier this year. Credit: Andrew Mangion Andrew Mangion

Havering Council is seeking to prosecute fly-tipping offenders that were caught during a two-week undercover surveillance operation last week.

During the operation, officers identified four vehicles with drivers dumping waste, including asbestos.

One of the vehicles caught was then found deposited at Berwick Pond Road, Rainham, which is being further investigated.

The police is investigating all fly-tips for possible prosecution.

Cabinet member for the environment Cllr Osman Dervish said: “We have invested more time and resources into combatting fly-tipping in this borough and even caught four offenders in action during the operation. We are planning further operations and better surveillance to help us capture these criminals. Council taxpayers pay hundreds of thousands of pounds each year to remove fly-tips, money that has to be taken away from other crucial frontline services and we will not tolerate this.

“I encourage all residents to dispose of their waste legally and use the services provided.”