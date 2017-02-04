Commuters beware, severe delays between Stratford and Liverpool Street station

Southeastern Archant

Faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford means trains between Stratford and Romford are being delayed by up to 25 minutes, or cancelled.

Disruption between Stratford and #Romford expected until 10:00 https://t.co/HkzQCpWXOz — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 6, 2017

There are severe delays on TfL and Greater Anglia trains this morning due to faulty overhead wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Passengers are advised to check the National Rail website before travelling and use alternative routes if necessary.