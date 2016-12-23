Committee approves proposal to build dwellings on former Harold Wood Hospital site

Romford Town centre. Havering Town Hall Archant

A proposal to build 48 new dwellings on the former site of the Harold Wood Hospital was approved last night.

The regulatory services committee met at Havering Town Hall where an overwhelming majority voted in favour of the application to develop the residential dwellings and car parking on the site in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood.

A controversial development to build 810 homes on the site went through in 2010 to the dismay of hundreds of residents.

The hospital closed its doors to the public in 2006.

More to follow.