Clampdown on dangerous school-run driving to begin at Upminster school

Trial period taking place outside Broadford Primary School Archant

A scheme to tackle dangerous driving around schools is set to come into effect at a fourth school in the borough.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) will launch around Engayne Primary School, Severn Drive, Upminster, on Monday.

The scheme, which is already in place at Wykeham, James Oglethorpe and Parsonage Farm primary schools, cracks down on parents, who persistently flout parking regulations.

The PSPO will operate from 8-9.30am and 2.30-4pm Monday to Friday during term time.

It allows the council to treat dangerous parking as a criminal offence where a child’s life has been thought to have been endangered.

Any drivers deemed to have performed dangerous manoeuvres or parked illegally would be handed a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of up to £100, which would have to be paid within 14 days.

Ardleigh Green Infant School, Branfil Primary School, Crownfield Infant and Junior Schools, Gidea Park Primary School and Hylands Primary School may be added to the scheme subject to the results of a second public consultation in the autumn.