Children’s author regales Harold Hill pupils with stories based on Prince Harry

Harry and the Bucketful of Dinosaurs author Ian Whybrow with Broadford and Mead primary school pupils. Malcolm Drakes

Primary school pupils were in for a treat when an author visited to share details of his writing career and where he gets his ideas from.

During a workshop at Broadford Primary School, Faringdon Avenue Harold Hill, Harry and the Bucketful of Dinosaurs author Ian Whybrow read some of his stories and poems from other books.

Mead Primary, Amersham Road Harold Hill, pupils also discovered how the author works with illustrators to bring characters to life.

“I thought Harry would have been his son,” said James Olatunji, six.

“But Ian said he got the idea from a child he saw playing at the garden centre with a bucketful of dinosaurs. The name Harry comes from Prince Harry, who was a small boy then.”

School librarian, Roseanne Sparkes added: “Books are a great way of starting a conversation with pupils.

“Broadford and Mead pupils have seen a significant improvement in the quality of their writing and the level of interest in the library since the program of author visits was established.”