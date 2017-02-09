Children make a splash with Olympians at Havering water sports event

Children enjoying themselves at the Oceans of fun event Archant

A group of local children had a whale of a time last week when they were given the chance to meet some Olympians and try out a range of aquatic sports.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event was organised by Havering Council, in partnership with the Everyone Active, and held at their sports centres in Gooshays Drive, Noak Hill, and Hornchurch road, Hornchurch,

The children received demonstrations from Olympic athletes Cassi Patten, Craig Figes and Vicki Lucass in their respective disciplines long distance swimming, synchronised swimming and water polo.

After getting their feet wet in each of the water sports the youngsters were taught rookie lifesaving techniques and skills they could use in emergencies - such as CPR and rope throwing.

“We were delighted to see so many children having fun in the pool as part of the Oceans of Fun events,” said Everyone Active contract manager Steve Cox. “It was great to team up with Zoggs and Total Swimming to inspire, motivate and educate young people about swimming.

“We had fantastic feedback following the event, and hope that many children will continue to enjoy getting active in their local Everyone Active centre.”