CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with Harold Hill handbag theft

The suspect who police want to speak to. Picture: Met Archant

Police have issued CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of handbag which had more than £2,000 worth of belongings inside.

The theft took place on Monday, December 5, when the victim was loading a Christmas tree into the back of their car at B and Q, in Tangent Link, Harold Hill, when the suspect stole the bag from the driver’s seat.

Police were called shortly afterwards, at around 1.30pm, and traced the suspect back to CCTV at a McDonald’s branch, in Bryant Avenue, Romford, after the victim used the ‘find my phone’ app.

The suspect is described as a white man, with short black hair and beard, in his 30s and wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans and black trainers.

Pc Sam Barton, from Havering borough, said: “We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.