CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with ‘brutal attack’ on Romford minicab driver

Police are looking for this man in connection with an asssault on a minicab driver. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to after a minicab driver was assaulted in Romford.

Police were called at about 3.45am on August 10 after the 52-year-old man was assaulted by a passenger at the rear of A1 Minicabs, South Street, Romford.

The attack took place after the suspect refused to pay his fare.

He head-butted the victim before punching him several times.

The driver fell to the floor, was further assaulted and eventually lost consciousness.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital and treated for a broken nose and jaw - he also had two teeth knocked out.

CCTV caught the suspect in Upper Rainham Road, Rainham before he got into the taxi.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 20s with short dark hair - he was wearing a black hooded top, dark trousers and black shoes.

Det Con Phil Stokes said: “This was a brutal attack on a minicab driver following a dispute over a fare.

“If you recognise the man shown in the image please get in contact with police.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.