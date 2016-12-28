Search

Advanced search

CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with ‘brutal attack’ on Romford minicab driver

07:35 28 December 2016

Police are looking for this man in connection with an asssault on a minicab driver. Picture: Met Police

Police are looking for this man in connection with an asssault on a minicab driver. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to after a minicab driver was assaulted in Romford.

Comment

Police were called at about 3.45am on August 10 after the 52-year-old man was assaulted by a passenger at the rear of A1 Minicabs, South Street, Romford.

The attack took place after the suspect refused to pay his fare.

He head-butted the victim before punching him several times.

The driver fell to the floor, was further assaulted and eventually lost consciousness.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital and treated for a broken nose and jaw - he also had two teeth knocked out.

CCTV caught the suspect in Upper Rainham Road, Rainham before he got into the taxi.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 20s with short dark hair - he was wearing a black hooded top, dark trousers and black shoes.

Det Con Phil Stokes said: “This was a brutal attack on a minicab driver following a dispute over a fare.

“If you recognise the man shown in the image please get in contact with police.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Keywords: London hospital

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Trial preparation hearing set for two teens charged in connection with Ricky Hayden death

54 minutes ago Janine Rasiah
Hundreds of mourners attended Ricky Hayden's funeral last month

A trial preparation hearing has been set for two 19 year olds charged in connection with Ricky Hayden’s death.

Out in town with Havering police as officers try to keep streets safe over festive period

13:06 Ryan Tute
Officers in South Street, Romford.

It’s just gone 2am and all I can hear is Noddy Holder belting out “Here it is merry Christmas, everybody’s having fun” - except not everyone this Christmas Eve is.

CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with ‘brutal attack’ on Romford minicab driver

07:35 Hayley Anderson
Police are looking for this man in connection with an asssault on a minicab driver. Picture: Met Police

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to after a minicab driver was assaulted in Romford.

Queen’s Hospital’s NHS trust spends £47 an hour on agency staff ... and misses government targets

07:00 Dianne Apen-Sadler
Queen's Hospital

The NHS trust which serves Havering is forking out up to £47 an hour for agency staff, and failing to meet government pay targets for locum doctors.

Gallery: Hundreds pack out Rainham sports centre for RCWA’s biggest show

Yesterday, 15:00 Niall Joyce
RCWA The Final Flight. Picture: Sarah Barraclough-Hatch

High flying acrobatics, plot twists and championship matches ensured that Havering’s biggest ever wrestling event was an unforgettable occasion.

Flashback: Romford rates to increase, council staff mourn colleague and taxi office attack

Yesterday, 12:00 Hayley Anderson
40-years-ago

A look back at the biggest local stories from this day 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Post People: The reverend who has given an animal blessing and appeared in the Ali G film

Mon, 15:00 Ryan Tute
Animal blessing led by Rev Philip Wright (lead chaplain at Queen's Hospital and linked to St Luke's Church in Cranham), at The Upminster Taproom. Picture: Melissa Page.

Fresh from delivering an animal blessing to dogs and their owners, the Rev Phil Wright talks about his role as lead chaplain in Queen’s Hospital, and how he ended up appearing in the Ali G film.

Hornchurch mum ‘overwhelmed’ after public rallies to raise £100k for little boy’s treatment in USA

Mon, 11:45 Ryan Tute
The Box family have raised £100,000 to have a life changing operation for Nathan Box

The mum of a little boy who has up to 25 seizures a day and who was denied funding by the NHS for a life-changing procedure, says “words cannot describe her joy” after the public donated £100,000.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘Window shot at’ as detectives investigate burglary in Harold Hill by men believed to have firearm

A 35-year-old man has been arrested. Picture: PA.

CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with ‘brutal attack’ on Romford minicab driver

Police are looking for this man in connection with an asssault on a minicab driver. Picture: Met Police

Man who stabbed ‘Oggy’ at Hornchurch pub has been convicted of murder

Aiden Mahoney, known to friends as Oggy, was stabbed on Sunday

Queen’s Hospital’s NHS trust spends £47 an hour on agency staff ... and misses government targets

Queen's Hospital

Flashback: Romford rates to increase, council staff mourn colleague and taxi office attack

40-years-ago
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now