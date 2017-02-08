Search

Cabinet member calls on councillors to back multi-million pound regeneration plans

07:00 08 February 2017

Cllr Damian White

Cllr Damian White

Archant

Plans for a multi-million pound investment for 12 sheltered housing schemes will be discussed at tonight’s council cabinet meeting.

The 12 sheltered housing schemes

1. Bards Court, Harold Hill

2. Beehive Court, Harold Wood

3. Charlbury Court, Harold Hill

4. Cockabourne Court, Harold Wood

5. Cole Court, Harold Hill

6. Cottons Court and Fambridge Court, Romford

7. Garrick House, Hornchurch

8. Holsworthy House, Harold Hill

9. Poplar Street, Romford

10. Ravenscourt Grove, Hornchurch

11. Thomas Sims Court, Elm Park

12. William Tansley Smith House, Hornchurch

The £4.7 million project is a part of the council’s commitment to provide high quality accommodation in Havering and will see the closure of four sheltered housing schemes as well as the regeneration of three more.

Cllr Damian White, cabinet member for housing, said that the council wants to make sure that the 12 schemes which will remain open provide high quality accommodation for Havering’s older residents and hopes to achieve these goals in the next two years.

The plans will include the installation of CCTV systems linked to a central control system in Romford, lifts, ramp replacements and stair lifts as well as other improvements designed to make the schemes more accessible and friendly to people with dementia or limited mobility.

“I hope Councillors will approve the money so we can make sure all our sheltered housing schemes, many of which have not had significant investment since they were built more than 40 years ago, are secure and pleasant places in which to live.”

Check out our list to see the 12 sites included in the plans.

