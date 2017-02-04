Search

Brookside Theatre’s The Ladykillers is set to leave Romford audiences in stitches

12:00 04 February 2017

A hilarious adaption of classic film The Ladykillers is set to leave Romford residents in stitches as they follow the madcap misadventures of a gang of crooks.

The play, based on the classic 1955 comedy film, broke box-office records when it debuted in the West End at London’s Gielgud Theatre in 2012 and it is hoped that success continues when it comes to Brookside Theatre, in Eastern Road, Romford, on Wednesday.

Written by Graham Lineham, the writer of The IT Crowd and Father Ted, the play is about a group of criminals posing as musicians as they attempt to use an eccentric old lady, Mrs Wilberforce, as part of their plans for a security van heist.

However things don’t quite go to plan for the bumbling baddies, led by Professor Marcus, and as their shady scheme soon starts to fall apart the gang decide they must get rid of the old lady - which proves more difficult than first thought.

The theatre’s artistic director Jai Sepple, will star as Professor Marcus, and is looking forward to the challenge of living up to the role.

“I’m playing Professor Marcus, stepping into the incredibly large shoes of the late, great Alex Guinness,” said Jai. “The show is incredibly fast-paced and challenge for any performer but a great deal of fun.”

Jai and his cast certainly have a lot to live up to as the original film was nominated for an Oscar whilst the play was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards in 2012.

However with the play being produced by the team behind The Woman In Black, ‘Allo ‘Allo and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, the theatre’s latest play promises to be even more hilarious and exciting than anything they’ve done before.

Jai added that the play will be a great night out for the audience and particularly enjoyable for comedy connoisseurs

“For anyone that enjoys classic comedy and madcap capers, The Ladykillers is definitely a must and an incredibly enjoyable evening out.

“If the audience have half as much fun watching the production as we have had rehearsing it then we are certainly on to a winner.”

The Ladykillers runs from Wednesday to Sunday February 18.

To buy tickets, which cost £13, go to brooksidetheatre.com.

