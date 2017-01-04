Boy finds Collier Row man’s message in a bottle off French coast six years on

The message found by a Belgium boy in a bottle washed ashore on the French coast Taylor Daniels

How long would you give a message in a bottle to be found before thinking it has been swallowed by the sea?

Taylors Daniels did not expect his to be returned to him six and a half years after he threw it over board while on a ferry on his way to France.

The 31-year-old from Collier Row put the bottle to the sea in the middle of the Channel in June 2010, when he and seven friends were on their way to the Modball car rally around Europe.

But what was his surprise when on January 1, he was contacted by a young boy, from Namur, in Wallonia, southern Belgium, who said having found the message in the bottle washed ashore while on a holiday on the northern French coast.

“I threw it over board and thought nothing of it. It was worth a try,” Mr Daniels told the Recorder.

“I was amazed! I could not believe it when I got this message,” he said.

Passionate about cars, Mr Daniels embarked on the rally trip with his friends, which took him to Le Mans in France, San Sebastian and Madrid in Spain, Monaco and Geneva in Switzerland.

Mr Daniels wrote the list of places him and his friends were about to drive through and left his contact details on a small piece of paper he introduced into an empty bottle of soda alongside a picture of the group on the ferry.

The Belgium boy called Arnauld told Mr Daniels he was happy to have found the bottle and he was keen to find out more about the Modball rally.

“It makes me feel like I want to do the rally again and see if my friends could take the time off,” he added.