Book tells stories of Rainham and Wennington’s people and places

Coral Jeffery and her new book Up the Road, Down the Line in front of Rainham War Memorial Archant

An amateur historian, who has spent her life helping to preserve her neighbourhood, looks back at the stories of the last century, which shaped her community.

Born into a family that has lived in Rainham for generations, Coral Jeffery, 69, has been inspired by her family history to continue to explore her area.

In her second book Up the Road and Down the Line, Mrs Jeffery tells the story of “people, places and events” which have a connection to the south of the borough.

“I wrote the book to put Wennington on the map. A lot of people in the borough are unaware that Wennington is a village in its own right, and not just part of Rainham,” she said.

The book also explores how the River Thames’s ebb and flow affected the lives of the people of Rainham and Wennington.

Mrs Jeffery told the Recorder: “Many people are also unaware that the River Thames flows past Rainham, and I have always been keen to promote the river for leisure facilities and a marina. It is our greatest asset but it has only ever been used for industry.”

The book looks back on events which took place on the river, such as the Princess Alice disaster, when a steamer on its way to Gravesend collided with a bulk cargo ship killing more than 600 people and washing some of the bodies on to the shores of Rainham.

From the case of a child murder in Wennington and the history of the Lake Avenue caravan site to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mentor Wag Bennett and his car business in New Road, Rainham, the book is a collection of anecdotes that shaped the area.

Passionate about Rainham, Mrs Jeffery’s great uncle William Montgomery founded the Rainham Working Men’s Club and organised a donation to erect the village’s war memorial, now a Grade II listed building, which was unveiled on February 7, 1920.

A founding member of the Rainham Preservation Society and of the Adamsgate Action Group, Mrs Jeffery has long fought to preserve the area she loves.

“We had many successes in stopping detrimental developments such as a motocross track, the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) church and a proposed prison on Beam Reach,” she said.

Today, her two children and four grandchildren continue to enjoy the area’s treasures and most of them live in Rainham.

Up the Road and Down the Line and Mrs Jeffery’s first book Rainham Born and Bred are available from The Ship Tearooms, Upminster Road South, Rainham, and Swan Bookshop, Corbets Tey Road, Upminster.