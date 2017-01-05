Search

Advanced search

BMW staff donate food and clothes for Havering’s homeless

18:00 05 January 2017

Dave Bobin and Kim Merry from the charity with Karen Harris-Yates and Steven Richards from BMW Sytner Harold Wood

Dave Bobin and Kim Merry from the charity with Karen Harris-Yates and Steven Richards from BMW Sytner Harold Wood

Archant

Staff from a BMW dealership decided to give something back this winter when they donated a load of food to a homeless shelter.

Comment

Karen Harris-Yeates and her colleagues at Sytner Harold Wood, in Colchester Road, spent a month collecting warm clothes, toiletries and food for Havering’s homeless.

The staff packed dozens of boxes and bags into the back of a van and headed down to Hope4Havering, in Station Lane, Hornchurch, to the delight of the shelter’s volunteers.

“I have to say, it was a very proud moment for us, due to the generosity of our staff – we could not have anticipated the response,” said Karen. “The director of Hope 4 Havering, Kim Merry, and her assistant manager, Dave Bobin, were overwhelmed by our gift.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Havering parents welcome their New Year’s Day babies

15:00 Hayley Anderson
Laura Day and Stuart Maycey with daughter Iyla-Rose Maycey

As millions of people welcomed in the New Year with a glass of champagne in hand, some women in the borough were meeting their new child for the first time.

Hayley Anderson speaks to three of the mothers that began their journey of parenthood on the very first day of 2017.

Surveillance operations and CCTV being prepared to clamp down on rogue fly-tippers

13:59 Ryan Tute
Massive mounds of rubbish left in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster.

The council is promising a crackdown after huge mounds of rubbish were found yet again at a problem fly-tipping spot.

Breast cancer sufferer unfairly sacked by Romford Greyhound Stadium

13:00 Hayley Anderson
Valerie Axon who has won her case against Coral for unfair dismissal

A 60-year-old woman who spent 23 years working at the Romford Greyhound Stadium has won an employment tribunal claim for unfair dismissal.

Champion Ganda trial: Jury hear harrowing 999 call of moment teen is stabbed in the head twice

11:05 Ryan Tute
17-year-old Champion Ganda.

A juror was brought to tears after a dramatic 999 call was played to the court of an eyewitness describing a teenager being stabbed to death.

Rush Green couple urges others to bring PIP benefit case to tribunal after winning thousands back

07:00 Chloe Farand
Rosemary and Brian Relf, pictured here in 2013

A disabled woman and her husband, who spent a year in financial hardship before a decision to cut their benefits was overturned by a tribunal, are urging others to stand up for their rights.

BMW staff donate food and clothes for Havering’s homeless

Yesterday, 18:00 Niall Joyce
Dave Bobin and Kim Merry from the charity with Karen Harris-Yates and Steven Richards from BMW Sytner Harold Wood

Staff from a BMW dealership decided to give something back this winter when they donated a load of food to a homeless shelter.

Champion Ganda trial: Witness tells court of hitting going ‘on and on’ before teenager lay dead

Yesterday, 16:08 Ryan Tute
17-year-old Champion Ganda

An eyewitness who called 999 when a 17-year-old was attacked close to a school remembered kicking and hitting going “on and on” before the teenager collapsed, a murder trial jury heard.

Romford students receive awards for top academic results

Yesterday, 14:00 Chloe Farand
Naomi Elliott, headteacher Andy Kilpatrick, Nicole Ball, Tomisin Sonubi, Alexander Buckeridge-Hocking, chair of governorsTim Howson, Danielle Carter, Daina Wilson, Monika Degun celebrating their awards.

Successful students have been praised by their school for their GCSE and A Level results during a certificate presentation ceremony.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Police appeal after sexual assault in Hornchurch park on New Year’s Day by teen suspect

Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch.

Detectives make arrest after sexual assault in Hornchurch park on New Year’s Day

Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch.

Rush Green couple urges others to bring PIP benefit case to tribunal after winning thousands back

Rosemary and Brian Relf, pictured here in 2013

A127 closed at Gallows Corner junction after four-car crash

The A12 at the Gallows Corner junction with the A127. Picture: Google Maps.

Exclusive: Job boost for the borough as Co-op reveals six-figure investments in Romford and Upminster

Boost for the borough as the grocer announces openings in 2017. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now