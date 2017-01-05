BMW staff donate food and clothes for Havering’s homeless

Dave Bobin and Kim Merry from the charity with Karen Harris-Yates and Steven Richards from BMW Sytner Harold Wood Archant

Staff from a BMW dealership decided to give something back this winter when they donated a load of food to a homeless shelter.

Karen Harris-Yeates and her colleagues at Sytner Harold Wood, in Colchester Road, spent a month collecting warm clothes, toiletries and food for Havering’s homeless.

The staff packed dozens of boxes and bags into the back of a van and headed down to Hope4Havering, in Station Lane, Hornchurch, to the delight of the shelter’s volunteers.

“I have to say, it was a very proud moment for us, due to the generosity of our staff – we could not have anticipated the response,” said Karen. “The director of Hope 4 Havering, Kim Merry, and her assistant manager, Dave Bobin, were overwhelmed by our gift.”