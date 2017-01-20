Big fundraising effort puts a smile on childrens’ faces in Queen’s Hospital ward

Harry and some of the toys he donated with Michelle Fitzgibbons and the mascot of Romford Shopping Hall, Roary. Archant

An 87-year-old avid stamp collector and a big ‘Dulux’ dog were to thank for a big bundle of toys being donated to children in hospital.

Harry Matthews, 87, raised £160 to be spent on a variety of toys including teddy bears, cars and games.

On Tuesday, he delivered the toys to Lyn Clark, play specialist on the Tropical Bay ward at Queen’s Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford.

Harry has collected stamps since he was seven and worked for the Post Office for almost 40 years.

Since retiring, he has set up a stall in Romford Shopping Hall to show his stamps, educating children and adults alike about where they came from, and also valuing and revealing the history of other people’s stamps.

In the run-up to Christmas, he added a giant fluffy dog to his stall, complete with a policeman’s hat, and asked people to make a donation in aid of the King George and Queen’s Hospital Charity, to fund toys for the children’s ward.

Harry said: “I’m known as Harry the stamp man. We nicknamed the dog ‘the Dulux dog’ and had him on the table with a bucket and I asked people if they’d like to make a donation for the children’s ward at Queen’s Hospital.

“All the donations were from shoppers and the people who visited my stall. Thank you to everyone who made a donation.”