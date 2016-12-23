Gallery

Arsenal Football Club legend makes surprise visit to Romford fans

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour visited his home town to surprise several lucky fans. Photo: Arsenal TV Arsenal TV

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour travelled to his home town to surprise unsuspecting supporters with special gifts.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour talking to Stephen Kershaw on the phone while wife, Sharon, covers her face in disbelief. Photo: Arsenal TV Arsenal legend Ray Parlour talking to Stephen Kershaw on the phone while wife, Sharon, covers her face in disbelief. Photo: Arsenal TV

To thank several fans who have been Arsenal members for more than 10 years, the star drove around town delivering new membership packs in person.

The fan favourite drove around Romford for Arsenal TV but his first did not go as hoped.

“It’s not looking good,” he joked as he knocked on the door of a fan called Nicholas.

“No ones home. Shall we leave it behind the plant pot? That’s what we used to do.

“I can’t believe it they’ve gone to work.”

But a copy of the star’s new autobiography, The Romford Pele was left for the Gooner fan.

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour leaves a signed copy of his new book to a fan named Nicholas. Photo: Arsenal TV Arsenal legend Ray Parlour arriving at the house of a fan called Michelle. Photo: Arsenal TV Arsenal legend Ray Parlour surprising a fan called Michelle with a new membership pack and copy of his autobiography. Photo: Arsenal TV Arsenal legend Ray Parlour greets Stephen Kershaw with a hug. Photo: Arsenal TV Arsenal legend Ray Parlour enjoyed a cuppa in fan Stephen Kershaw's home. Photo: Arsenal TV





“Nicholas,” he said. “Enjoy the book.”

Other visits were more successful.

Parlour, who is now a TV and radio pundit on shows such as Talksport and BBC Radio 5 Live, is seen in the video visiting the homes of an unsuspecting fan called Michelle and another called Stephen.

Stephen Kershaw’s shocked wife Sharon is clearly shocked when she opens her front door,in Meadway, Romford, to find the star standing there.

“I was just walking out my house and up the road and I saw two cars,” said Stephen.

“One was red and white and the other had a camera on it. I thought it was Google. Five minutes later my wife called and I couldn’t understand what she was saying.

“She said ‘quickly quickly’ then Ray came on the phone. I thought it was a wind up but he sounded genuine. I said I’m just five minutes down the road and I went back and it was him.”

The former footballer then joined Stephen for a cuppa where they spoke about Arsenal’s win over Chelsea at the 2002 FA Cup Final at the Millennium Stadium Cardiff in 2002.

“I was at the game. We beat Chelsea two nil. It was nice,” continued Stephen.

“We get the [membership] packages every year but what a nice touch [to be personally delivered by Parlour]. I thought it was wonderful.

“Ray’s era, was where you had the last down to earth footballers. You could go into a pub and bump into Tony Adams and Ray Parlour.

“It was lovely. It really was.”