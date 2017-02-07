Another Lloyds Bank in Havering announces its closure as customers turn to online banking

LLoyds Bank, in Collier Row Road, will close in May. Pic: PAimages PA Wire/Press Association Images

Another high street bank will be closing its doors for the last time as a result of people turning to online and telephone banking.

The Lloyds Bank branch in Collier Row Road, Romford, will shut on May 16 after a steady decline in the numbers of people using the bank and its services.

Customers will have their accounts realigned to the Romford branch, in Market Place, with the bank insisting that 71 per cent (pc) are already using other branches or turning to alternative banking methods.

On top of this the number of counter transactions by personal customers decreased to 10pc last year and the branch has just 46 regular weekly personal and business customers.

A Lloyds Bank spokeswoman said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Collier Row, Romford branch on 16 May 2017.

“This branch has been identified for closure because of the changing way customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in customers using it less often.

“The majority of customers now regularly use alternative branches or use other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking to complete their banking needs.

“We also have another branch close by that allows us to serve the local area.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branches.”