Altruistic organisations celebrate first Local Charities Day in Romford

Charities from around the borough, gathered at Romford Market to celebrate the first Local Charities Day. Joanne Yeomans

Small charities and community groups were put into the spotlight on Friday as a special day honoured the hard work of staff and volunteers.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first ever Local Charities Day was celebrated at Romford Market with representatives from organisations including Haven House Children’s Hospice, Age UK, Family Mosaic, Havering Volunteer Centre and Alzheimer’s Society attending.

A Havering Council spokeswoman said: “The event was a shining a spotlight on the work that is carried out in the Havering area and the dedication and commitment of those involved.”

The Local Charities Day initiative was announced in October by parliamentary under secretary of state Rob Wilson MP through the department for culture, media and sport.

He said: “I want us all to shout from the rooftops about small, local charities, their energy, commitment, expertise and the benefits they bring to their communities.”

At midday members of the charity groups and volunteers attempted to form a heart shape.

The dedicated day will be observed in future on December 16.