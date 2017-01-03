A127 closed at Gallows Corner junction after four-car crash
10:26 03 January 2017
Archant
A road was closed after four cars crashed at a busy junction.
Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 12.44 yesterday (Monday) after reports of a collision involving four cars at Gallows Corner, off the A127 Southend Arterial Road, Romford.
It was a damage only collision and no injuries have been reported.
A lamppost was damaged during the incident and Southend Arterial Road remained closed until later in the afternoon.