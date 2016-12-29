Search

£100,000 grant could mean changes to the Drill roundabout in Gidea Park by the end of March

10:01 29 December 2016

The Drill roundabout at the junction of Brentwood Road and Slewins Lane.

A series of improvements are being proposed for a busy roundabout via a £100,000 grant.

Havering Council is hoping to improve pedestrian safety at the Drill roundabout in Gidea Park by constructing four new zebra crossings and widening footpaths at the junction of Brentwood Road and Slewins Lane.

The Transport for London funded scheme could see work starting as early as the end of February and lasting till the end of March, subject to the outcome of a consultation and Highways Advisory Committee meeting.

The consultation has already begun with letters sent out to all homes and businesses within a 10 minute radius walk of the junction.

Data collected by the council identifies almost 26,000 vehicles passing through from 7am-7pm on a weekday and up to 5,125 pedestrians crossing via the six arms of the roundabout.

Cllr Osman Dervish, cabinet member for Environment, said: “The Drill roundabout operates reasonably well for motorists but it performs poorly for people walking.

“The pedestrian traffic islands are old, provide little waiting space, and are difficult to maintain.

“There are areas where the footways are narrow and there is a substantial amount of street clutter that we are proposing to clear up.”

More information is available on the consultations page of the council’s website, www.havering.gov.uk

  • YAY MORE TRAFFIC FOR MONTHS IN WHAT SHOULD BE A 2 DAY JOB.... BRAVO HAVERING COUNCIL P.S SORT YOUR PATHETIC BIN MEN OUT, MAKE MORE MESS THAN THEY CLEAN.

    Jonathan Maxwell

    Thursday, December 29, 2016

