Recorder letters: HGVs, parking petition, Elliots Field, Dovers Farm, Brexit, police, Sea Cadets and walking

HGVs should have commercial GPS (Picture: PA) PA Archive/Press Association Images

Simple way to stop lorry disruptions

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Clarence Barrett, Upminster and Cranham Residents Association, writes:

Every so often we see HGVs wedged under bridges or blocking unsuitable minor routes as the drivers either ignore bridge height signs or blindly follow sat-nav directions that are inappropriate for HGVs.

For example, the bridge in St Mary’s Lane, Upminster, has been struck many times by lorries that are too high to pass under.

Not only does it cause structural damage to the bridge and vehicle, but it also creates havoc as local traffic is brought to a standstill.

There are commercial GPS systems designed for lorries which include information on bridge heights and narrow roads and allow lorry drivers to enter their vehicle dimensions to ensure they are instructed to follow suitable routes.

While many lorry drivers do use these sat-navs, there are some who rely on the models designed for cars.

For a small extra cost, making these commercial sat-navs mandatory for HGVs rather than optional would go a long way to stopping this local disruption.

Most Cedar Road residents want it shut for our safety

Mr E C Trott, Cedar Road, Romford, writes:

I read with interest your report in the Recorder and I am afraid it is factually wrong.

The petition you mention of 180 was spread as far afield as Noak Hill and was not local residents. A second petition was conducted by myself and other residents, which was taken in only Cedar Road and 83 per cent were in favour of the closure.

This petition was presented to the Highways Advisory Committee on December 6 at the Town Hall meeting which anybody could attend and a spokesman could be nominated to speak for or against.

All residents received a letter explaining this six weeks before the meeting.

At the meeting we put our spokesman up to speak in favour, nobody came forward afterwards to speak against.

The vote was eight to three in favour of the motion. Only then did a few people try to shout abuse at the councillors and people in favour of the closure, including myself. Not satisfied with that they then made threats to us in the Town Hall car park.

I would also point out that the vast majority of Cedar Road residents wanted the road shut for one reason and one reason only and that was for safety,for us and our children. The people who opposed were only interested in keeping it open for a rat run convenience.

I trust this information puts a different reflection on your report.

Cedar Road traffic restrictions

Mr W Ramsay, Stephen Avenue, Rainham, writes:

Frequently the urge to regulate and restrict prevails in politics without regard to consent, but interesting questions can arise in those instances where, commendably, consultative democracy is involved, as in the matter of the traffic restrictions in Cedar Road reported in last week’s Recorder.

The question this case highlights is what happens when a larger majority opposes a smaller one, where those forming the smaller are the most affected by what is being decided.

The solution to the seemingly intractable problem presented here of what takes precedence in such cases is that the matter should itself be addressed through consultation and consent, and given how broad the question is the process should clearly involve the whole of the electorate who are subject to the relevant decision making body, be it council or national government.

Thanks for support over Elliots Field

Geoff Lloyd, chairman, Emerson Park and Ardleigh Green Residents Association (EPAGRA), writes:

As chairman of EPAGRA, I would like to thank the committee and all our members and residents of County Park Estate for their support in the campaign to keep Elliots Field.

It was given to the local people in a covenant by Mr Elliot, a local builder in the 1950s for the use of the local community, and not, as proposed, for part of it to be sold by the council for building on.

Will MP back our Dovers Farm bid?

John Clarke, on behalf of the Dovers Farm Estate Committee, writes:

We noted with interest the letter from Mr Andrew Rosindell MP on January 20, where he accurately asserts that “any development that would result in the loss of a long-standing community asset would not be for the benefit of the local community”.

With this in mind, can we assume that this principled commitment to quality of life is one that he would see applied throughout the borough, and that as such he will support, in any way he is able, our application for Village Green status on the Dovers Farm estate in Rainham?

I want to know your Brexit views

Syed Kamall, Member of the European Parliament for London, writes:

Please could I ask your readers to lend me their help and make their voices heard.

It’s seven months since Britain voted to leave the European Union. And I’m conscious that while we are hearing a great deal about what Brexit might mean to politicians, few people are asking what it means to those who really matter: the electorate.

It seems their views – indeed, their voices – are being drowned out by the growing cacophony from the Westminster village created by political commentators, analysts, forecasters and the rest.

I want to create the opportunity for everyone’s voices to be heard.

Whatever your readers’ thoughts on Brexit, or however they voted in the referendum, I want to hear their views.

I want to know what is important to them over the next few years? What information do they feel they need about the European Union institutions that they are not getting? What are their priorities regarding Britain’s future relationship with the EU? What do they think those involved in this process need to consider?

I would really appreciate it if people would take two minutes to fill in my survey to help people get the answers they need – and, importantly, to make sure we understand what they are saying.

They should go to syedkamall.co.uk/survey to be part of this important project. Their views really matter to me, even more so at this important time.

Is police merger right for Havering?

Cllr David Durant, Rainham and Wennington Independent Residents Group, writes:

To save money, the Metropolitan Police are trial merging the police forces of Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering to create a combined tri-borough force with one borough commander.

If successful (and I suspect even if not) the Met will roll out this change across London, reducing the existing 32 borough forces to about 12.

It required the council leader’s agreement for Havering to be included in the trial and he too decides whether the merger is a success and should continue as councillors are being denied a vote on the matter, as the merger is deemed an “Executive” rather than council matter!

But is supporting the merger by joining this trial (as it will be very difficult to reverse) the right approach or should Havering guard its independence and resist the growing pressures to further merge our services, with other boroughs, particularly as the mayor intends to put up our GLA precept by 1.5 per cent to cover the shortfall in the police budget?

I ask because these mergers and re-organisations involve a loss of accountability and always end up costing more. For example when Romford and Hornchurch councils were merged to create Havering, the two town clerks were merged to create one chief executive on an inflated salary with highly paid deputies.

To sell the merger we are being told it involves an increase in police numbers at a local level with extra PCs joining the Safer Neighbourhood Teams, but they reduced the size of the SNTs before announcing the latest increase!

Reach potential with Sea Cadets

Captain Phil Russell RN, captain Sea Cadets, writes:

Meet new people, learn new skills and gain qualifications with youth charity Sea Cadets, which is encouraging young people and adults to see how they can get involved this February.

We are urging 10 to 17-year-olds seeking adventure and adults interested in volunteering to contact their local unit to find out more about the amazing opportunities available.

Young people at Sea Cadets enjoy a variety of activities, from dinghy sailing to catering, and have the opportunity to experience offshore voyages or to travel abroad to meet cadets from other countries such as Bermuda, Hong Kong and Australia. Nationally-accredited courses, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, are also available.

But it doesn’t end there. Sea Cadets, an all-inclusive charity, is committed to ensuring young people have a bright future, and with us they develop life skills that set them in good stead for whatever they choose to do in later life. More than 90 per cent say Sea Cadets has given them higher self-esteem and offered “direction and guidance”.

This would not be possible without our amazing 9,000 volunteers – but we need more like them. You could make more of your free time by showing cadets how to sail, powerboat, kayak or windsurf, we will even teach you how, or by managing finances and budgets or fundraising for your local unit. Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community, and on top of that you can gain qualifications, boost your own CV and help young people to realise their full potential.

If you do decide to join us – or if you are already part of the Sea Cadets’ family – please spread the message on social media this February by using the hashtag #BestKeptSecret.

Find your nearest Sea Cadet unit

Join our fight for healthier streets

Peter Hartley, vice chairman, London Living Streets, writes:

Living Streets is a campaigning group dedicated to improving the lot of the pedestrian and making our streets healthier and safer places to walk. If you are interested in road safety, air quality, the pedestrian environment and the public realm then why not join us in our work in persuading local and national government to change our streets so that the interests of the pedestrian are always the top priority.

Please do contact me at peterjohnhartley@outlook.com and I will direct you to your local branch.