Search

Advanced search

Politicians should spend a day in hospital

10:21 27 January 2017

King George Hospital.

King George Hospital.

Archant

M Marsden, Hornchurch, full address supplied, writes:

Comment

I was in King George Hospital just before Christmas to have a hip replacement.

I was really frightened of the op. The nurses and staff really supported me. They couldn’t do enough for me.

I went down at 3.30pm for my op and didn’t get back until 9.30pm.

They earn every penny they get, and more if it was possible. There were more day staff than night; they were rushed off their feet. There was only one commode for the whole ward.

The only thing that wasn’t very nice was the food. There wasn’t much to choose from, jacket potatoes, sandwiches and another different dish every day.

It wants the PM Mrs May, MPs, and councillors to spend a day at the hospitals to see how it works – no private treatment. See how they manage.

All the councillors want your vote when it’s voting time but when you need help they are not there. The only person who cares about the people is Dame Angela Watkinson, Hornchurch and Upminster MP. She is marvellous. I am an OAP she has helped many times. A wonderful lady.

Market building does not need to be on that particular site

Lois Amos, Michael Armstrong, Andrew Curtin, Tim Howson, Amanda McKiernan, Caron Webb, executive committee, Romford Civic Society, write:

We note that Cllr Roger Ramsey and Jonathan Poole, centre manager of The Liberty shopping centre, make a number of commercial and leisure arguments for a new restaurant building in Romford Market.

None of these, however, require a building in the particular position. Indeed, it seems clear that a building in this position will actually be detrimental to the achievement of their goals.

A rich and varied environment is one of the key weapons which town centres have in their battle with online shopping, out-of-town shopping centres and retail parks. This is particularly important in terms of the leisure use which Mr Poole refers to.

People like to go to places that look interesting and seem to have a sense of character to spend their leisure time. When deciding where to spend our leisure time, this is the key advantage which a town has over its competitors.

In this light, it is perverse to propose a new building right in front of the nationally listed 500- year-old Church House, blocking what many people feel is one of the most attractive views in the middle of Romford, especially as this brings the proposal into sharp conflict with planning policy.

This is all the more confusing as there are alternative locations for a building in the market, none of which were presented in the recent consultation or the current planning application on this proposal, despite our having requested them.

With 3,500 new homes planned for the middle of Romford as part of the local authority’s housing zone, adherence to planning policy to promote the quality and interest of the environment in the middle of the town as a good place to live as well as a good place to shop is particularly important if we are to seek to avoid the extremely negative social consequences which large-scale housing development in a poor-quality environment have produced elsewhere.

Indeed, that is not the Romford tradition.

From the Victorian development of the mid-19th century through the Edwardian glow of Romford Garden Suburb at Gidea Park and the 1930s development of the town with South Street as a “lane of light” to the clearly thought-through building of Harold Hill in the 1940s, Romford has been distinguished by clear thought about and planning of the urban environment. That the local authority itself is now making a proposal which requires the contravention of planning policy is a concerning signal.

The aspirations outlined by Cllr Ramsey and Mr Poole do not require a building in this particular location in the market.

Let’s take the opportunity to rethink the application and turn it into something beneficial to the town which does not require a breach of planning policy.

Tories, too, guilty of broken promises

Alan North, Falkirk Close, Hornchurch, writes:

In response to Bob Perry’s letter in last week’s Recorder, I really cannot let the moment pass without reminding him that Sadiq Khan may well have broken six promises in eight months, but that figure pales into insignificance when one considers the broken promises from this current Conservative administration over the course of the last six years or so.

Broken promises, I’m afraid, that are too numerous to list in this correspondence.

Three A&Es into one won’t go

Mervyn Hughes, Toppesfield Avenue, Wickford, writes:

Lindsay Jones is misguided in following the government line that the queues at our hard-working A&E departments are due to the long suffering patients.

Even our supposedly under-performing primary school children could work out that, if you close two out of three A&E departments, then the remaining one will need to be three times as big with three times as many beds to back it up.

Unfortunately successive governments seem unable to grasp this simple arithmetic.

Moving path will benefit hundreds

An Upminster resident, full name and address supplied, writes:

In answer to Mrs J Allan’s letter last week. I used to shop Upminster twice a week but because the parking is so bad, I now go elsewhere.

The houses that will be released to be able to afford one of these flats will not be for first-time buyers or people trying to buy affordable houses.

She does not even live in Upminster to see how difficult it is for residents, shopkeepers, workers and mums on school runs to park every day, especially if the council bring in permit parking in Upminster.

So yes, for the sake of 22 people we should stop the moving of this ancient 100-year-old footpath which could benefit hundreds of people.

I will continue to fight for fair deal

Andrew Rosindell MP, Romford, writes:

Hayden Wheeler and Phil Wailing (Recorder Letters, January 20, 2017) are clearly confused between the government’s ambition to reduce Britain’s structural deficit and the long standing unfair formula the Treasury is using to allocate funds to local authorities.

It is vital that Her Majesty’s government maintains fiscal credibility while dealing with the challenges the country faces. I am glad that the government is committed to returning the public finances to balance as soon as possible and ensures that the UK lives within its means.

Without fiscal responsibility, we would not be able to execute a strategy which delivers increased investment and raised productivity across Britain.

As Romford’s MP, let me make absolutely clear that I do not believe the treatment of Havering’s residents is justified as central government’s approach to funding local authorities has been unequitable for over 40 years, under all governments.

There is no getting around the fact that we are essentially having to pay more for our services than inner London who receive much more from central government than we do in Havering.

I have fought year in, year out against this biased system. Havering is starting from an unfair position, with the funding methodology using deprivation indicators which does not take into account fixed costs and the percentage of elderly in the borough, to give one example.

This has resulted in Havering receiving £175.07 per head for 2017, while Barking and Dagenham, which has a smaller population, receives £391.67 per head.

I believe this is simply wrong and while our borough has the largest proportion of elderly people across London and now the fastest-growing numbers of children, I will continue to fight to persuade our government to change the formula.

To make matters worse, the formula is frozen so the council has no extra resources to deal with short-term burdens, such as the rapid increase of migration from inner London outwards due to rising rents.

Two weeks ago, I accompanied Cllr Roger Ramsey (leader of Havering Council) and Andrew Blake-Herbert (chief executive) to make Havering’s case strongly to the Minister for Local Government, Marcus Jones MP. I will go on fighting for Havering as I have always done and Mr Wheeler and Mr Wailing should put politics aside and support a united front to show we are all on the same side to get a fairer settlement for Havering.

Poem plea to the government

Marie Wilkinson, of Romford, writes:

What is happening? Is there no hope?

Hospitals are struggling, they just can’t cope

Care homes closing, there’s no money to be found

Flats being built on every bit of ground

All the old shops disappearing, so very sad

People struggling to make a living,

God it is bad.

Cutting back fire stations

and even the police

As you know that crime is on the increase

Does the goverment realise

their bringing us to our knees?

Why don’t you have a good look around please?

or come and work in a hospital

even for just a day

AND SEE all their hard work and stingy pay.

You put forward the pension, do you really care?

Some people suffer serious health can’t work anymore.

Where is all the money going, can you explain?

No money for cancer patients

suffering so much pain.

We never thought it would come to food donations

Where people are so poor

We are going back to poverty, are you sure?

Bills are going up, train fares too But not our wages,

So what can you do?

Sit with ordinary working people

And ask just how they feel

I bet they all tell you we are being dealt a bad deal.

Wishing MP a speedy recovery

William Swain, Barnstaple Road, Harold Hill, writes:

I’m sorry to hear that our local MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, Dame Angela Watkinson has suffered a minor stroke (Recorder, January 13).

Dame Angela is a very talented and exceptional politician who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Parliament.

I’m sure that I speak for all when I wish her a quick and speedy recovery.

Keywords: Cllr Roger Ramsey Harold Hill King George Hospital United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Stories

Former Hammer announces retirement

53 minutes ago
Leigh Lanham in action in the semi-final of the British Championship at The Norfolk Arena (pic Ian Burt/EDP)

Lanham calls time on speedway career

Havering pass Essex Schools’ test

11:00
Havering's junior girls face the camera at the Essex Schools' Cross-Country Championships at Colchester (pic Emily Brown)

Youngsters impress at cross-country championships

Maguire-Drew: Daggers must take advantage of any rivals’ slip-ups

10:00 Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Just four points currently split Daggers in fourth from leaders Lincoln City

Romford men cheer win double

09:00
Romford's Stuart Boyling celebrates a goal at Robert Clack (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Meyer scores four as rivals are hit for six

Gidea Park College get special GB visitor

08:30 Lee Power
Great britain judo international Theo Spalding-McIntosh was a special guest at Gidea Park College

Judo international Theo Spalding-McIntosh inspires pupils

Havering’s Hughes at her best again

08:00
Havering's Michelle Hughes in long jump (pic Tony Benton)

Pentathlete beats club record for second time in a week

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham’s free weekend; Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge on the road

07:12
West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Upminster pageant contestant urges girls to love themselves for ‘who they are’

42 minutes ago Chloe Farand
Emma Knight

Not everybody fits into a size eight dress and for Emma Knight, who is a size 20, there is nothing to be ashamed of.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read

Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Video: The aftermath following explosion at Hornchurch flats

The aftermath following the explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Updated: “It was terrifying”: Residents tell of explosion and fire at Hornchurch flats

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Updated: Preparation of drug ‘possible cause’ of explosion at Hornchurch flats

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Updated: Two men arrested on suspicion of arson after Hornchurch flats explosion

Scene from the Hornchurch explosion. Picture: Jack Duggins
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now