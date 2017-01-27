Politicians should spend a day in hospital

King George Hospital. Archant

M Marsden, Hornchurch, full address supplied, writes:

I was in King George Hospital just before Christmas to have a hip replacement.

I was really frightened of the op. The nurses and staff really supported me. They couldn’t do enough for me.

I went down at 3.30pm for my op and didn’t get back until 9.30pm.

They earn every penny they get, and more if it was possible. There were more day staff than night; they were rushed off their feet. There was only one commode for the whole ward.

The only thing that wasn’t very nice was the food. There wasn’t much to choose from, jacket potatoes, sandwiches and another different dish every day.

It wants the PM Mrs May, MPs, and councillors to spend a day at the hospitals to see how it works – no private treatment. See how they manage.

All the councillors want your vote when it’s voting time but when you need help they are not there. The only person who cares about the people is Dame Angela Watkinson, Hornchurch and Upminster MP. She is marvellous. I am an OAP she has helped many times. A wonderful lady.

Market building does not need to be on that particular site

Lois Amos, Michael Armstrong, Andrew Curtin, Tim Howson, Amanda McKiernan, Caron Webb, executive committee, Romford Civic Society, write:

We note that Cllr Roger Ramsey and Jonathan Poole, centre manager of The Liberty shopping centre, make a number of commercial and leisure arguments for a new restaurant building in Romford Market.

None of these, however, require a building in the particular position. Indeed, it seems clear that a building in this position will actually be detrimental to the achievement of their goals.

A rich and varied environment is one of the key weapons which town centres have in their battle with online shopping, out-of-town shopping centres and retail parks. This is particularly important in terms of the leisure use which Mr Poole refers to.

People like to go to places that look interesting and seem to have a sense of character to spend their leisure time. When deciding where to spend our leisure time, this is the key advantage which a town has over its competitors.

In this light, it is perverse to propose a new building right in front of the nationally listed 500- year-old Church House, blocking what many people feel is one of the most attractive views in the middle of Romford, especially as this brings the proposal into sharp conflict with planning policy.

This is all the more confusing as there are alternative locations for a building in the market, none of which were presented in the recent consultation or the current planning application on this proposal, despite our having requested them.

With 3,500 new homes planned for the middle of Romford as part of the local authority’s housing zone, adherence to planning policy to promote the quality and interest of the environment in the middle of the town as a good place to live as well as a good place to shop is particularly important if we are to seek to avoid the extremely negative social consequences which large-scale housing development in a poor-quality environment have produced elsewhere.

Indeed, that is not the Romford tradition.

From the Victorian development of the mid-19th century through the Edwardian glow of Romford Garden Suburb at Gidea Park and the 1930s development of the town with South Street as a “lane of light” to the clearly thought-through building of Harold Hill in the 1940s, Romford has been distinguished by clear thought about and planning of the urban environment. That the local authority itself is now making a proposal which requires the contravention of planning policy is a concerning signal.

The aspirations outlined by Cllr Ramsey and Mr Poole do not require a building in this particular location in the market.

Let’s take the opportunity to rethink the application and turn it into something beneficial to the town which does not require a breach of planning policy.

Tories, too, guilty of broken promises

Alan North, Falkirk Close, Hornchurch, writes:

In response to Bob Perry’s letter in last week’s Recorder, I really cannot let the moment pass without reminding him that Sadiq Khan may well have broken six promises in eight months, but that figure pales into insignificance when one considers the broken promises from this current Conservative administration over the course of the last six years or so.

Broken promises, I’m afraid, that are too numerous to list in this correspondence.

Three A&Es into one won’t go

Mervyn Hughes, Toppesfield Avenue, Wickford, writes:

Lindsay Jones is misguided in following the government line that the queues at our hard-working A&E departments are due to the long suffering patients.

Even our supposedly under-performing primary school children could work out that, if you close two out of three A&E departments, then the remaining one will need to be three times as big with three times as many beds to back it up.

Unfortunately successive governments seem unable to grasp this simple arithmetic.

Moving path will benefit hundreds

An Upminster resident, full name and address supplied, writes:

In answer to Mrs J Allan’s letter last week. I used to shop Upminster twice a week but because the parking is so bad, I now go elsewhere.

The houses that will be released to be able to afford one of these flats will not be for first-time buyers or people trying to buy affordable houses.

She does not even live in Upminster to see how difficult it is for residents, shopkeepers, workers and mums on school runs to park every day, especially if the council bring in permit parking in Upminster.

So yes, for the sake of 22 people we should stop the moving of this ancient 100-year-old footpath which could benefit hundreds of people.

I will continue to fight for fair deal

Andrew Rosindell MP, Romford, writes:

Hayden Wheeler and Phil Wailing (Recorder Letters, January 20, 2017) are clearly confused between the government’s ambition to reduce Britain’s structural deficit and the long standing unfair formula the Treasury is using to allocate funds to local authorities.

It is vital that Her Majesty’s government maintains fiscal credibility while dealing with the challenges the country faces. I am glad that the government is committed to returning the public finances to balance as soon as possible and ensures that the UK lives within its means.

Without fiscal responsibility, we would not be able to execute a strategy which delivers increased investment and raised productivity across Britain.

As Romford’s MP, let me make absolutely clear that I do not believe the treatment of Havering’s residents is justified as central government’s approach to funding local authorities has been unequitable for over 40 years, under all governments.

There is no getting around the fact that we are essentially having to pay more for our services than inner London who receive much more from central government than we do in Havering.

I have fought year in, year out against this biased system. Havering is starting from an unfair position, with the funding methodology using deprivation indicators which does not take into account fixed costs and the percentage of elderly in the borough, to give one example.

This has resulted in Havering receiving £175.07 per head for 2017, while Barking and Dagenham, which has a smaller population, receives £391.67 per head.

I believe this is simply wrong and while our borough has the largest proportion of elderly people across London and now the fastest-growing numbers of children, I will continue to fight to persuade our government to change the formula.

To make matters worse, the formula is frozen so the council has no extra resources to deal with short-term burdens, such as the rapid increase of migration from inner London outwards due to rising rents.

Two weeks ago, I accompanied Cllr Roger Ramsey (leader of Havering Council) and Andrew Blake-Herbert (chief executive) to make Havering’s case strongly to the Minister for Local Government, Marcus Jones MP. I will go on fighting for Havering as I have always done and Mr Wheeler and Mr Wailing should put politics aside and support a united front to show we are all on the same side to get a fairer settlement for Havering.

Poem plea to the government

Marie Wilkinson, of Romford, writes:

What is happening? Is there no hope?

Hospitals are struggling, they just can’t cope

Care homes closing, there’s no money to be found

Flats being built on every bit of ground

All the old shops disappearing, so very sad

People struggling to make a living,

God it is bad.

Cutting back fire stations

and even the police

As you know that crime is on the increase

Does the goverment realise

their bringing us to our knees?

Why don’t you have a good look around please?

or come and work in a hospital

even for just a day

AND SEE all their hard work and stingy pay.

You put forward the pension, do you really care?

Some people suffer serious health can’t work anymore.

Where is all the money going, can you explain?

No money for cancer patients

suffering so much pain.

We never thought it would come to food donations

Where people are so poor

We are going back to poverty, are you sure?

Bills are going up, train fares too But not our wages,

So what can you do?

Sit with ordinary working people

And ask just how they feel

I bet they all tell you we are being dealt a bad deal.

Wishing MP a speedy recovery

William Swain, Barnstaple Road, Harold Hill, writes:

I’m sorry to hear that our local MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, Dame Angela Watkinson has suffered a minor stroke (Recorder, January 13).

Dame Angela is a very talented and exceptional politician who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Parliament.

I’m sure that I speak for all when I wish her a quick and speedy recovery.