West End star Marti Webb looking forward to first concert at Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Marti Webb. Credit: David Fisk Photography David Fisk

Renowned West End star Marti Webb said she is looking forward “immensely” to her first performance at the Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch.

Marti, together with special guest Robert Meadmore and her band, will be appearing at the theatre in Billet Lane on Sunday.

The star, now 72, said: “I have never performed at the wonderful Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch before. So I am looking forward to it immensely.

“I really hope the audience enjoy watching Robert Meadmore and I perform on the night.”

Her show Marti Webb in Concert will see her performing some of the best-loved songs from her career.

Marti is established as one of Britain’s most popular stage stars, having performed leading roles in numerous West End musicals.

She received critical acclaim for her unforgettable performance in Tell Me On a Sunday, which was written specially for her by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black.

The West End production of the show was such a success that a sell-out UK tour followed.

Her album Tell Me On a Sunday reached number one in the charts and the single Take That Look Off Your Face reached number two.

She subsequently recreated the role as part of the West End smash hit Song and Dance.

And Marti was also nominated for a coveted Olivier award for her performance in Tell Me On a Sunday at the St James’ Theatre and Duchess Theatre.

Her other West End credits include Oliver!, Evita, Cats and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

More recently, she has starred in Blood Brothers and Hot Flush.

Special guest Robert Meadmore has starred in many of the West End’s most popular musical productions including The Phantom of the Opera, Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Bless the Bride, The Gondoliers, Oklahoma, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Metropolitan Mikado and Camelot.

In 2005, Robert recorded his first classical album After A Dream, produced and directed by Mike Batt, which reached number two in the Classical Charts and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2006 Classical Brits.

Highlights of his Royal Command Performances include singing All I Ask Of You with Charlotte Church, as a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber.

He also led a crowd of over 50,000 people, including the Royal Family, in singing You’ll Never Walk Alone, in the Mall, for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

Sunday’s show starts at 7.30pm

For tickets call the Queen’s Theatre box office on 01708 443 333, or at queens-theatre.co.uk.

Tickets cost between £16.50 and £23.