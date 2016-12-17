Search

Advanced search

TV medium Derek Acorah brings his spooky show to Romford

14:46 03 October 2016

Spirit medium Derek Acorah

Spirit medium Derek Acorah

Archant

The people of Romford might just get a chance to talk to the departed when Derek Acorah comes to town tomorrow.

Comment

The spirit medium’s two-hour stage show, playing at Brookside Theatre, Romford on Tuesday, involves two cameras, a big screen and a large dose of audience participation.

“I’ve been to Romford once before, about two years ago, and I loved it,” the 66-year-old told the Recorder.

“It was a full house and they were a really receptive crowd which is always great - hopefully we’ll have a full house this time too!”

Most commonly known for his work on cult hit TV show Most Haunted, Derek has been a professional medium for more than 25 years.

And despite all his experience on the silver screen, he is the first to admit that it’s in the face-to-face intensity of a live show that he performs his best work.

“I’ve been asked so many times throughout my career if I prefer the more investigative work like on Most Haunted, but I always say, as much as I enjoy working in TV there is nothing quite like making a face to face connection with someone.

“Sometimes I have left the stage after helping someone communicate with a loved one and I’m just full of the emotions I’ve been able to transfer to them, which is incredibly rewarding because you sometimes really pick up on this sense of closure and healing that you’ve let someone find.”

So in such a long, unpredictable career, both on and off-stage, what moments stand out?

Derek revealed: “I was on a cruise with my wife about two weeks before this tour started, and we were reading in the sunshine on the deck when all of a sudden this spirit man appears beside me and tells me I’m going to meet his wife, Bella.

“He gave me a list of things he wanted to say to her and I wrote them down and then sort of forgot about them where I was on holiday.

“Anyway, the tour’s second show was in Felixstowe, and I go out onto the stage and say my hellos and then the spirit man is beside me again telling me to ask for Bella.

“So I ask for Bella, and there’s dead silence so I start thinking ‘oh God, I’ve got this wrong somehow’ when the man goes, ‘ask for a Becky that used to be known as Bella and tell her I’m sorry for leaving, that she was right about the tickets and that I’m still watching over John and always will be.

“There was a shout from the audience and it turned out a woman had lost her husband to a heart attack a few months before. One of the last things they argued about was the tickets she had bought her and her friends for my show, which he thought were a waste of money, and their son’s name was John.

“She started to cry and the whole theatre, 900 people, got to their feet and clapped. That was a pretty special moment.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Entertainment Stories

Romford murder mystery book on trail of area’s stories

Saturday, December 17, 2016 Chloe Farand
Peter Larner's new book Deathbed Betrayal

An author and keen historian, who recently published his 11th novel, finds his inspiration in the stories and people of Havering.

Review: Queen’s Theatre pantomime Cinderella a ‘rich feast of glitter and girl power’

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 Ellena Cruse
Natasha Lewis and James Noar playing Cinderella and the Prince in Queen's Theatre's pantomime. Picture: Mark Sepple

A panto is not my first choice of entertainment and I usually get a headache when watching one from constantly rolling my eyes.

Romford dancer in running to replace Len Goodman as new Strictly judge

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Gary Edwards presenting Dancing With The Stars All Access in America.

“At the end of the day it’s what the BBC wants,” said a top dancer who is in the running to become Strictly’s new judge when Len Goodman retires from the show.

Playlist: Actor Baxter Willoughby shares his top 10 all-time favourite songs

Sunday, November 13, 2016 Laura Burnip
Baxter Willoughby

Budding young actor Baxter Willoughby is due to play a young Prince in a documentary next year.

Book tells stories of Rainham and Wennington’s people and places

Sunday, November 13, 2016 Chloe Farand
Coral Jeffery and her new book Up the Road, Down the Line in front of Rainham War Memorial

An amateur historian, who has spent her life helping to preserve her neighbourhood, looks back at the stories of the last century, which shaped her community.

Video: Scientology singers The Jive Aces to swing in Romford for drug-free campaign

Friday, November 4, 2016 Chloe Farand
The Jive Aces

A swing band is returning to the streets where they started busking more than 25 years ago as part of a campaign to warn people about the dangers of drugs.

Partners in Crime review: Queen’s Theatre spy thriller has magic touch

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 Laura Burnip
Queen's Theatre Partners in Crime production shots

Intrigue, romance and plenty of 1920s glamour are just some of the highlights of the Queen’s Theatre’s latest offering.

Where to see fireworks in Havering for Guy Fawkes Night 2016

Monday, October 24, 2016 Laura Burnip
File photo dated 31/12/15 of fireworks as a call to restrict the use of fireworks to certain times of the year is due to be debated in Parliament.

Fireworks will be lighting up Havering’s skies next week – and we’ve rounded up some of the best events on offer in the borough this Guy Fawkes Night.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Romford murder mystery book on trail of area’s stories

Peter Larner's new book Deathbed Betrayal

Essex Girl novel launched in Romford

Laura Ziepe and Danni Park-Dempsey at the launch of Essex Girls at the Brickyard Bar & Grill

Where to see fireworks in Havering for Guy Fawkes Night 2016

File photo dated 31/12/15 of fireworks as a call to restrict the use of fireworks to certain times of the year is due to be debated in Parliament.

Emmerdale star set for Stevenage pantomime Peter Pan

Tom Lister will play Captain Hook in this year's Gordon Craig Theatre pantomime Peter Pan

Russell Kane and Christopher Biggins give new Queen’s Theatre comedy a thumbs up

Christopher Biggins and Russell Kane congratulate Nichola McAuliffe
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now