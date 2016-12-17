TV medium Derek Acorah brings his spooky show to Romford

Spirit medium Derek Acorah Archant

The people of Romford might just get a chance to talk to the departed when Derek Acorah comes to town tomorrow.

The spirit medium’s two-hour stage show, playing at Brookside Theatre, Romford on Tuesday, involves two cameras, a big screen and a large dose of audience participation.

“I’ve been to Romford once before, about two years ago, and I loved it,” the 66-year-old told the Recorder.

“It was a full house and they were a really receptive crowd which is always great - hopefully we’ll have a full house this time too!”

Most commonly known for his work on cult hit TV show Most Haunted, Derek has been a professional medium for more than 25 years.

And despite all his experience on the silver screen, he is the first to admit that it’s in the face-to-face intensity of a live show that he performs his best work.

“I’ve been asked so many times throughout my career if I prefer the more investigative work like on Most Haunted, but I always say, as much as I enjoy working in TV there is nothing quite like making a face to face connection with someone.

“Sometimes I have left the stage after helping someone communicate with a loved one and I’m just full of the emotions I’ve been able to transfer to them, which is incredibly rewarding because you sometimes really pick up on this sense of closure and healing that you’ve let someone find.”

So in such a long, unpredictable career, both on and off-stage, what moments stand out?

Derek revealed: “I was on a cruise with my wife about two weeks before this tour started, and we were reading in the sunshine on the deck when all of a sudden this spirit man appears beside me and tells me I’m going to meet his wife, Bella.

“He gave me a list of things he wanted to say to her and I wrote them down and then sort of forgot about them where I was on holiday.

“Anyway, the tour’s second show was in Felixstowe, and I go out onto the stage and say my hellos and then the spirit man is beside me again telling me to ask for Bella.

“So I ask for Bella, and there’s dead silence so I start thinking ‘oh God, I’ve got this wrong somehow’ when the man goes, ‘ask for a Becky that used to be known as Bella and tell her I’m sorry for leaving, that she was right about the tickets and that I’m still watching over John and always will be.

“There was a shout from the audience and it turned out a woman had lost her husband to a heart attack a few months before. One of the last things they argued about was the tickets she had bought her and her friends for my show, which he thought were a waste of money, and their son’s name was John.

“She started to cry and the whole theatre, 900 people, got to their feet and clapped. That was a pretty special moment.”