Show brings the seasons to life for people with dementia on Hornchurch’s Queen’s Theatre stage

The Garden - dementia friendly play Spare Tyre theatre company Spare Tyre theatre company

An immersive performance into the secret world of a garden will take dementia suffers on a journey through the seasons.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Garden - dementia friendly play by the Spare Tyre theatre company, The Garden - dementia friendly play by the Spare Tyre theatre company,

For the first time, a dementia-friendly performance is coming to the stage of Queen’s Theatre to inspire imagination and help people connect again with their senses.

The Garden, presented by the Spare Tyre theatre company, will be performed on stage at the theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch, on Friday October 14.

The hour-long show, which has brought the outdoors inside care homes across the country, uses music, colours, images, objects and food to re-create the world inside a garden, with which the audience can interact.

“The show is full of fun and comedy,” explains artistic director Arti Prashar.

Spare Tyre. "The Garden". Interactive performance at Nightingale House. Spare Tyre. "The Garden". Interactive performance at Nightingale House.

“Audiences will be given objects to touch, garden herbs to smell and even food to taste. We evoke the beautiful outdoors using projections such as bees, flowers and trees and a live musician playing melodies on a variety of instruments from around the world.

“With people now living longer than ever before, so many amongst our population are going to be affected by dementia. We believe the arts are for everyone and are committed to encouraging creativity amongst people living with dementia and their carers,” he added.

Care charity Tapestry is sponsoring the performance and bringing The Garden into the Hopwa House day centre, in Inskip Drive, Hornchurch, and at Paines Brook Court in Harold Hill for residents with dementia.

Tony Bloomfield, of Tapestry, said: “This is a great opportunity to bring in a proper theatre group and a really touching play for people with dementia.

“Dementia is a hard condition and our mission is that adults can live a prosperous, fulfilling life and they can benefit from seeing a performance that will enhance their senses and trigger emotions.

“They will not remember it but they will benefit from that emotional wellbeing. This shows that as a society we recognise that people with dementia can enjoy themselves and have a good time.”

The performance is part of Queen’s Theatre Outer Limits Festival, an on-going programme of original performances from artists from east London and Essex.

A spokeswoman for the theatre said: “We’re very excited and proud to be working together on such a great project and the show itself is enchanting.”

Queen’s artistic director Douglas Rintoul will be presenting a specially adapted Cinderella later this year – the theatre’s first in-house dementia-friendly performance.

The Garden will be performed at Queen’s 11.30am exclusively for people with dementia and their carers. A second performance at 2.30pm will be followed by a question and answer session for anyone interested in how the arts can improve the lives of people living with dementia.

Book tickets by calling 01708 443333 or at queens-theatre.co.uk