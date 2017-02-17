Search

Advanced search

Robert’s Shakespeare is a woman-hating tyrant

17:10 17 February 2017

Robert Barron, 22, is a playwright from Hornchurch.

Robert Barron, 22, is a playwright from Hornchurch.

Archant

Perhaps the greatest writer known in the English language, Shakespeare has been celebrated throughout history and his plays continue to attract a sea of adoring fans.

Comment
A Nothing Like the Sun dress rehearsal. Photo: Tess Van Leeuwen and Bathway Theatre Network.A Nothing Like the Sun dress rehearsal. Photo: Tess Van Leeuwen and Bathway Theatre Network.

But in his new play, Robert Barron, 22, of Northumberland Avenue, Hornchurch, paints The Bard as a sinister tyrant.

Nothing Like The Sun sees five of Shakespeare’s characters locked in a relentless performance cycle lasting 400years who plan a break for freedom.

“The play is set in The Cellar, which is like a limbo where five of Shakespeare’s female characters live, surrounded by all of his dirty clothes which he makes them wash for him,” explains Robert.

“Every day, Shakespeare comes down the stairs and unlocks the door to The Cellar to take the women one by one up to a stage, which we never see.

A Nothing Like the Sun dress rehearsal. Photo: Tess Van Leeuwen and Bathway Theatre Network.A Nothing Like the Sun dress rehearsal. Photo: Tess Van Leeuwen and Bathway Theatre Network.

“They perform their parts in his plays before they’re returned to The Cellar and have lived through this never-ending cycle for hundreds of years, since he first created them.

“He’s like this god figure to them, but he’s a warped, twisted god in that all his actions do is create pain for the women.”

The former Hall Mead School, Marlborough Gardens, Upminster, pupil had wanted to write since he was seven.

“I only ever really thought about writing books,” he continues.

“Then at 18 I suddenly became obsessed with films and decided I also wanted to write and direct them.

“I wrote and directed a short film last summer.”

During the film process, Robert became friends with Tasmine Airey and Brock Elwick who came up with the idea for the play.

Haven written a short version of it, they asked Robert to write a longer detailed version.

“I’m really glad I decided to do it because now I’ve added plays to the list of things I want to write.

“We intended to take a much less common and more controversial approach to Shakespeare and his work.

“We wanted to portray him not as the wise, respectable figure that most people tend to think of him as but as a misogynistic villain instead, someone who is abusive and evil to women and we wanted to look at the broader issues that a man with those characteristics creates.

“We aren’t necessarily saying that Shakespeare was that type of person for sure, but that’s the version of him that exists in this play and it was very interesting to consider what it says about society when such a huge number of people worship the work of a man like that.

“Every man who disregards women and looks down on them as inferior purely because of their gender is, surely in any sensible person’s mind, not someone to be praised as Shakespeare is by so many.”

Robert continues:“Look at The Taming of the Shrew’s Katharina. She gets physically and psychologically tortured by her husband in that play, she’s deprived of food and sleep until she’s forced to submit to his every whim or face more torment.

“And of course, because Shakespeare wrote that story for her to be a part of, she’s understandably filled with all this raw hatred for him and when you combine that with the fact that he keeps them prisoner in this dark, squalid room, you can see why she and the other women are desperate to change things.

“Of course, that whole idea, women’s lives being dictated by men, doesn’t just exist within the fiction of this play. It’s real. That’s the world we live in.

“You only have to look at people like Donald Trump to realise how far we still have to go. He banned federal money from being used by groups that provide information on abortions. That was a man deciding what women can and can’t do with their bodies and that’s not right.”

The play had its opening night at Theatre Utopia in Croydon last week and he hopes for it to hit a stage in the borough in the near future.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Entertainment Stories

Video: Goodmayes Island Records star Nick Brewer to deliver music workshops at Hornchurch school

17:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah

A British rapper will run a series of school music workshops as a way of showing gratitude for the help he received from mentors.

Chip and Chesney Hawkes heading to Romford as part of ‘dream’ tour

16:00 Niall Joyce and Beth Wyatt

Keeping it in the family when trying to set the world alight with music can be a common thing: think The Bee Gees, The Jackson 5, The Beach Boys, The Kinks.

Join In: World Book Day: Can you match these stories to their opening lines?

18:00 Beth Wyatt

With World Book Day fast approaching, test your knowledge of some of the globe’s most beloved children’s books.

Review: Queen’s Theatre’s hosts ‘haunting’ production of The Crucible

Wed, 13:17 Hayley Anderson

As a major fan of musicals and spontaneous dance numbers, going to see a 1950s American play renowned for its intensity and angst was somewhat of an experience.

Robert’s Shakespeare is a woman-hating tyrant

Friday, February 17, 2017 Ann-Marie Abbasah

Perhaps the greatest writer known in the English language, Shakespeare has been celebrated throughout history and his plays continue to attract a sea of adoring fans.

Holloway prison visit inspires book penned by Hornchurch explosion resident

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 Ann-Marie Abbasah

An author who writes about making lemonade when life throws lemons maintains his optimism despite having to abandon his home following an explosion.

Singer’s love songs make for an evening of romance in Hornchurch

Sunday, February 12, 2017 Niall Joyce

Valentine’s Day can be a minefield for couples as they want to express their love for their partner in a unique way whilst millions of people attempt to do the same.

Queen’s Theatre’s artistic director looks to build on success

Sunday, February 5, 2017 Niall Joyce

Staff at Queen’s Theatre have been celebrating the recent success of their record-breaking autumn season.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

Last curtain call as duo face the end of an era

Robert’s Shakespeare is a woman-hating tyrant

Harold Wood amateur drama group, the Guildonian Players to perform Entertaining Angels by Richard Everett

Tribute band The Revolvers to get audience swinging into sixties at Romford’s Brookside Theatre

Review: Avenue Q’s irreverent puppets also hit poignant tone in hilarious opening night at Queen’s Theatre

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now